Ahlstrom-Munksjö Launches FiltEV®, its New, Comprehensive Platform of High Performance Filtration Materials for Electric Vehicles

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, May 27, 2021

STOCKHOLM, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahlstrom-MunksjÃ¶ advances further into the growth segment of electrification, launching its first product offering, totally dedicated to filtration media solutions for electric vehicles.

Today, electricity is the fastest growing source of energy and clearly the fuel of the future. With infrastructure for electric-vehicle charging rapidly expanding, double digit annual growth is expected for electric vehicles, supporting key environmental goals of reducing air pollution and addressing climate change.

It is estimated that only-electric vehicles will represent 25% of light vehicles production in 2030.

Ahlstrom-MunksjÃ¶ understands the market challenges and has developed several commercial solutions to address unmet customer needs for high performance filtration materials for electric vehicles. This includes filtration solutions for cabin air, transmission and cooling systems. Â 

"I am very pleased to introduce our initial range of products from the FiltEVÂ® platform", says Cedric Vallet, Head of Business Development, Industrial Filtration & New Vehicles. "Utilizing our extensive technological platforms already in place, the offering highlights the innovative benefits of our new portfolio for electric vehicles and demonstrates our commitment to this market. Consequently, we plan to further expand our portfolio of solutions in this field, also including fuel cell air intake, over the coming months", he adds.

"We are determined to take the necessary steps that will ensure Ahlstrom-MunksjÃ¶ becomes a leading filtration supplier to the electric vehicle market", says Daniele Borlatto, Executive Vice President, Filtration & Performance Solutions business area. "The launch reinforces our commitment to electrification, now delivering filtration solutions for electric vehicles, alongside our FortiCellÂ® platform, of fiber-based solutions for energy storage".Â Â Â 

The addressable annual market opportunity for filtration media used in electric vehicles is expected to grow at around 35% per year up until 2030, reaching approximately EUR 100 million.

Please visit www.ahlstrom-munksjo.com/filtev-battery-electric-vehicles or contactÂ [email protected]

For further information, please contact:

Cedric Vallet, Head of Business Development, Industrial Filtration & New Vehicles, tel. +33 674 405Â 004, [email protected]

Johan Lindh, Vice President, Group Communications and Investor Relations, +358 10 888 4994, [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ahlstrom-munksjo/r/ahlstrom-munksjo-launches-filtev--its-new--comprehensive-platform-of-high-performance-filtration-mat,c3354790

favicon.png?sn=IO92328&sd=2021-05-27 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ahlstrom-munksjo-launches-filtev-its-new-comprehensive-platform-of-high-performance-filtration-materials-for-electric-vehicles-301300629.html

SOURCE Ahlstrom-MunksjÃ¶

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO92328&Transmission_Id=202105270445PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO92328&DateId=20210527

