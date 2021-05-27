Ascendant Resources Announces Executive Appointments

Appointment of Chief Financial Officer, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

TORONTO, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX: ASND) ("Ascendant" or the "Companyâ) is very pleased to announce the appointments of Mr. Jason Brooks as Chief Financial Officer and Mr. Carl Calandra as General Counsel & Corporate Secretary.

Mr. Brooks is a Chartered Professional Accountant with over 18 years of experience in finance and accounting at international mining companies. Prior to joining Ascendant, he was Vice President, Finance of Caldas Gold until it was acquired by Aris Gold. Prior to his time at Caldas, Mr. Brooks served in progressively senior roles at several international mining companies including Golden Star Resources, New Gold and Barrick Gold.

Mr. Calandra is a legal executive with more than 15 years of advisory, deal-making and public company experience. Prior to joining Ascendant, Mr. Calandra was Vice President and General Counsel of Dundee Corporation, a Canadian investment company focused on mining, and was an associate at a top-tier Canadian national law firm. Carl holds a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Western Ontario and a Master of Business Administration from the Ivey Business School. Carl has been a member of the Law Society of Ontario since 2006.

Mark Brennan, AscendantÂ Resources CEO & Executive Chairman commented âWe are thrilled to welcome Carl and Jason to Ascendant. Both gentlemen bring a wealth of knowledge that will be key for us to rapidly accelerate the development of the Lagoa Salagada VMS project in Portugal.â

About Ascendant Resources Inc.

Ascendant is a Toronto-based mining company focused on the exploration and development of the highly prospective Lagoa Salgada VMS project located on the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal. Through focused exploration and aggressive development plans, the Company aims to unlock the inherent potential of the project, maximizing value creation for shareholders.

Lagoa Salgada contains over 14.75 million tonnes of M&I Resources and 11.88 million tonnes in Inferred Resources and demonstrates typical mineralization characteristics of Iberian Pyrite Belt VMS deposits containing zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver and gold. Extensive exploration upside potential lies both near deposit and at prospective step-out targets across the large 10,700ha property concession. The project also demonstrates compelling economics with scalability for future resource growth in the results of the Preliminary Economic Assessment. Located just 80km from Lisbon, Lagoa Salgada is easily accessible by road and surrounded by exceptional Infrastructure. Ascendant holds a 21.25% interest in the Lagoa Salgada project through its 25% position in Redcorp - Empreendimentos Mineiros, Lda, ("Redcorp") and has an earn-in opportunity to increase its interest in the project to 80%. Mineral & Financial Investments Limited owns the additional 75% of Redcorp. The remaining 15% of the project is held by Empresa de Desenvolvimento Mineiro, S.A., a Portuguese Government owned company supporting the strategic development of the country's mining sector. The Company's interest in the Lagoa Salgada project offers a low-cost entry to a potentially significant exploration and development opportunity, already demonstrating its mineable scale.

The Company's common shares are principally listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ASND". For more information on Ascendant, please visit our website atÂ www.ascendantresources.com.

Additional information relating to the Company, including the Preliminary Economic Assessment referenced in this news release, is available on SEDAR atÂ www.sedar.com.

