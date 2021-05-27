Logo
GomSpace has been chosen to develop advanced satellites for global air traffic management by Indra and Enaira's Startical consortium

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, May 27, 2021

STOCKHOLM, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global technology and consulting company Indra in Spain and the Spanish Air Navigational Service Provider (ANSP) Enaire has selected GomSpace A/S to deliver a large-scale development and demonstration project including the launch of three dedicated in orbit demonstration (IOD) nanosatellites.

The contract GomSpace disclosed on May 10Â with Indra, which is estimated to be at a value of EUR 14.5 million, is regarding the Startical project. The Startical project was announced by Indra and Enaira on May 18.

The project is part of Indra and Enaira's plan to establish a novel global air traffic management service from space, allowing aircraft everywhere to coordinate with air traffic managers using VHF and ADS-B technologies.

Read the press release here: https://www.indracompany.com/en/noticia/enaire-indra-will-launch-constellation-satellites-orbit-improve-air-traffic-management

"This is a truly transformative project for GomSpace, and we are very proud to be the technology partner for this demonstration project based on nanosatellite technology, where we can make use of our prior knowledge on tracking aircrafts with nanosatellites," says Niels Buus, CEO at GomSpace.

Launch of the first demonstration satellite is scheduled for late 2022. The last two satellites to be launched in late 2023.

For more information, please contact:

Niels Buus (CEO)

Tel: +45 40 31 55 57

E-mail: nbu @Â gomspace.com

About GomSpace Group AB

The company's business operations are mainly conducted through the wholly-owned Danish subsidiary, GomSpace A/S, with operational office in Aalborg, Denmark. GomSpace is a space company with a mission to be engaged in the global market for space systems and services by introducing new products, i.e. components, platforms and systems based on innovation within professional nanosatellites. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier exchange under the ticker GOMX. FNCA Sweden AB, [email protected], +46-8-528 00 399 is the Company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit our website on www.gomspace.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/gomspace-a-s/r/gomspace-has-been-chosen-to-develop-advanced-satellites-for-global-air-traffic-management-by-indra-a,c3354293

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO92346&sd=2021-05-27 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gomspace-has-been-chosen-to-develop-advanced-satellites-for-global-air-traffic-management-by-indra-and-enairas-startical-consortium-301300659.html

SOURCE GomSpace A/S

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO92346&Transmission_Id=202105270523PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO92346&DateId=20210527
