CorVel Announces Revenues and Earnings

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

CorVel Announces Revenues and Earnings

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

IRVINE, Calif., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorVel Corporation ( CRVL) announced the results for the quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. Earnings per share for the quarter were $0.81, compared to $0.64 in the same quarter of the prior year. Revenues for the quarter were $146 million, a decrease from $147 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Earnings per share for the fiscal years ended March 31, 2021 and March 31, 2020 were $2.55. Revenues for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 were $553 million, compared to $592 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020.

CERiS, which focuses primarily on the health market, had significant growth during the quarter. Their comprehensive prospective claim review service expanded with new and existing client partners for both itemized bills and DRG validation. The dual reviews validate coding and identify invalid charges within prompt payment requirements, resulting in industry-leading results to health plans and TPAs.

Technology has and will continue to be a key differentiator for CorVel. The company remains committed to utilizing emerging technology to improve business processes and reduce repetitive human interaction. Artificial intelligence is a primary driver of innovation, and we are expanding our investment in machine learning to guide actions and decisions towards optimal outcomes.

This year, CorVel celebrates its 30th anniversary on NASDAQ. Since its foundation, the company has endeavored to make a substantial difference in the lives of team members, business partners, and the industry at large. In addition, CorVel strives to be a workplace that encourages learning, growth, and advancement, and was pleased to have been awarded certification as a Great Place to WorkÂ®.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp.Â applies technology including artificial intelligence, machine learning and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.Â We partner with employers, third-party administrators, insurance companies and government agencies in managing workersâ compensation and health, auto and liability services. Our diverse suite of solutions combines our integrated technologies with a human touch. CorVel's customized services, delivered locally, are backedÂ by a national teamÂ toÂ support clientsÂ as well as their customers and patients.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

All statements included in this press release, other than statements or characterizations of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Companyâs current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company, managementâs beliefs, and certain assumptions made by the Company, and events beyond the Companyâs control, all of which are subject to change. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Companyâs health market prospective claim review services and the Companyâs continued investment in machine learning, artificial intelligence and other innovative technologies, and statements relating to the Companyâs strategic alliances within the healthcare market. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the Companyâs actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, including the risk that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations and financial condition is greater than our initial assessment.

The risks and uncertainties referred to above include but are not limited to factors described in this press release and the Companyâs filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to âRisk Factorsâ in the Companyâs Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2020 and the Companyâs Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended June 30, 2020, September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2020. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.

CorVel Corporation
Quarterly and Fiscal Results â Income Statement
Quarters and Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021 and March 31, 2020

Quarter EndedÂ MarchÂ 31, 2021Â Â MarchÂ 31, 2020Â 
RevenuesÂ $145,510,000Â Â $147,024,000Â 
Cost of revenuesÂ Â 109,791,000Â Â Â 116,333,000Â 
Gross profitÂ Â 35,719,000Â Â Â 30,691,000Â 
General and administrativeÂ Â 16,366,000Â Â Â 15,865,000Â 
Income from operationsÂ Â 19,353,000Â Â Â 14,826,000Â 
Income tax provisionÂ Â 4,544,000Â Â Â 3,079,000Â 
Net incomeÂ $14,809,000Â Â $11,747,000Â 
Earnings Per Share:Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 
BasicÂ $0.83Â Â $0.65Â 
DilutedÂ $0.81Â Â $0.64Â 
Weighted SharesÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 
BasicÂ Â 17,902,000Â Â Â 18,074,000Â 
DilutedÂ Â 18,196,000Â Â Â 18,325,000Â 


Fiscal Year EndedÂ MarchÂ 31, 2021Â Â MarchÂ 31, 2020Â 
RevenuesÂ $552,644,000Â Â $592,225,000Â 
Cost of revenuesÂ Â 429,020,000Â Â Â 466,304,000Â 
Gross profitÂ Â 123,624,000Â Â Â 125,921,000Â 
General and administrativeÂ Â 64,449,000Â Â Â 65,210,000Â 
Income from operationsÂ Â 59,175,000Â Â Â 60,711,000Â 
Income tax provisionÂ Â 12,819,000Â Â Â 13,334,000Â 
Net incomeÂ $46,356,000Â Â $47,377,000Â 
Earnings Per Share:Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 
BasicÂ $2.59Â Â $2.59Â 
DilutedÂ $2.55Â Â $2.55Â 
Weighted SharesÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 
BasicÂ Â 17,930,000Â Â Â 18,326,000Â 
DilutedÂ Â 18,166,000Â Â Â 18,602,000Â 

CorVel Corporation
Quarterly Results â Condensed Balance Sheet
March 31, 2021 and March 31, 2020

Â Â MarchÂ 31, 2021Â Â MarchÂ 31, 2020Â 
CashÂ $139,716,000Â Â $83,223,000Â 
Customer depositsÂ Â 56,497,000Â Â Â 48,991,000Â 
Accounts receivable, netÂ Â 64,722,000Â Â Â 65,767,000Â 
Prepaid taxes and expensesÂ Â 8,006,000Â Â Â 11,010,000Â 
Property, netÂ Â 70,619,000Â Â Â 75,900,000Â 
Goodwill and other assetsÂ Â 39,876,000Â Â Â 40,703,000Â 
Right-of-use asset, netÂ Â 45,324,000Â Â Â 90,666,000Â 
TotalÂ $424,760,000Â Â $416,260,000Â 
Accounts and taxes payableÂ $13,574,000Â Â $16,363,000Â 
Accrued liabilitiesÂ Â 148,886,000Â Â Â 117,326,000Â 
Deferred tax liabilityÂ Â âÂ Â Â 7,764,000Â 
Long-term lease liabilitiesÂ Â 41,898,000Â Â Â 85,096,000Â 
Paid-in capitalÂ Â 185,944,000Â Â Â 168,938,000Â 
Treasury stockÂ Â (564,435,000)Â Â (531,764,000)
Retained earningsÂ Â 598,893,000Â Â Â 552,537,000Â 
TotalÂ $424,760,000Â Â $416,260,000Â 
Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 


CorVel Corporation
1920 Main Street
SuiteÂ 900
Irvine, CA 92614
Â 
Contact: Melissa Storan
Phone: 949-851-1473
www.corvel.comÂ 
ti?nf=ODI0NDA4MyM0MjA0MTc2IzIwMTk0NTU=
64db8124-18f6-45c3-8b87-76b573d94aa1
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment