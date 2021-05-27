Baudax Bio to Present at the 2021 Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

MALVERN, Pa., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baudax Bio, Inc. ( BXRX, Financial), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative products for acute care settings, today announced Gerri Henwood, the Companyâs President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 2021 Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. ET.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the âPresentationsâ page within the investors section of the Baudax Bio website at https://www.baudaxbio.com/news-and-investors. A replay will be available on the Baudax Bio website for a period of 30 days following the event.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative products for acute care settings. The launch of Baudax Bioâs first commercial product ANJESOÂ® began in mid-2020. ANJESO is the first and only 24-hour, intravenous (IV) COX-2 preferential non-steroidal anti-inflammatory (NSAID) for the management of moderate to severe pain, which can be administered alone or in combination with other non-NSAID analgesics. It has successfully completed three Phase III clinical trials, including two pivotal efficacy trials, a large double-blind Phase III safety trial and a Phase IIIb program evaluating ANJESO and its health economic impact in specific surgical settings. In addition to ANJESO, Baudax Bio has a pipeline of other innovative pharmaceutical assets including two novel neuromuscular blocking agents (NMBAs) and a proprietary chemical reversal agent specific to these NMBAs which is currently in preclinical studies. For more information, please visit www.baudaxbio.com.

