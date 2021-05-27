Logo
Calithera to Present at the Jefferies 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calithera Biosciences, Inc. ( CALA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of cancer and other life-threatening diseases, today announced that Susan Molineaux, Ph.D., the companyâs founder, president and chief executive officer, will present at the Jefferies 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 9:00 am ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the Investors section of the Companyâs website at www.calithera.com.Â  An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Companyâs website for 30 days following the live presentation.

About Calithera

Calithera Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of targeted therapies that disrupt cellular metabolic pathways to preferentially starve tumor cells and enhance immune-cell activity. Driven by a commitment to rigorous science and a passion for improving the lives of people impacted by cancer and other life-threatening diseases, Calithera is advancing a pipeline of first-in-clinic, oral therapeutics to meaningfully expand treatment options available to patients. Calithera is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. For more information about Calithera, please visit www.calithera.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "poised" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions, or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include those related to the safety, tolerability and efficacy of Calitheraâs product candidates, the overall advancement of Calitheraâs product candidates in clinical trials, the unmet need in the treatment of patients with advanced disease, and Calitheraâs plans to continue development of its product candidates. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The product candidates that Calithera develops may not progress through clinical development or receive required regulatory approvals within expected timelines or at all. In addition, clinical trials may not confirm any safety, potency or other product characteristics described or assumed in this press release. Such product candidates may not be beneficial to patients or successfully commercialized. The failure to meet expectations with respect to any of the foregoing matters may have a negative effect on Calithera's stock price. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors affecting Calithera's business can be found in Calithera's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, Calithera disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

SOURCE:Â Calithera Biosciences, Incorporated

CONTACTS:

Stephanie Wong
Chief Financial Officer
650.870.1063
[email protected]

INVESTORS:
Burns McClellan
Lee Roth
212.213.0006
[email protected]

