Rezolute to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Healthcare Conferences

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolute, Inc.Â ( RZLT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformative therapies for metabolic diseases related to chronic glucose imbalance, today announced that Nevan Charles Elam, CEO and Founder, will present at two upcoming virtual investment conferences.

  • The Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference â Friday, June 4, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. ET, corporate presentation
  • The JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference â Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. ET, fireside chat

Live webcasts of both presentations will be available on the âIR Calendarâ page within the Investors section of the Rezolute website atÂ https://ir.rezolutebio.com/ir-calendar. Replays of the webcasts will be archived for 30 days following their respective presentation dates.

About Rezolute, Inc.

Rezolute is developing transformative therapies for metabolic diseases related to chronic glucose imbalance. The Companyâs lead clinical asset, RZ358, is in Phase 2b development for treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism (CHI), a rare pediatric endocrine disorder. The Company is also developing RZ402, an orally available plasma kallikrein inhibitor, for the treatment of diabetic macular edema. For more information, visit www.rezolutebio.com or follow us on Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release, like many written and oral communications presented by Rezolute, Inc. and our authorized officers, may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding our prospective performance and strategies within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are including this statement for purposes of said safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of the Company, are generally identified by use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "seek," "strive," "try," or future or conditional verbs such as "could," "may," "should," "will," "would," or similar expressions. Our ability to predict results or the actual effects of our plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, Rezolute undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made.

Media and Investor Contact
Argot Partners
[email protected]
212-600-1902

