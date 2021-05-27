CareDx to Participate in Jefferies Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. ( CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, announced today the Company plans to participate in the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference.



CareDxâs management will be participating in the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 10:00 a.m Pacific time / 1:00 p.m. Eastern time. To listen to a live webcast, please visit the investor relations section of CareDxâs website at: investors.caredxinc.com.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

CONTACTS:

CareDx, Inc.

Sasha King

Chief Marketing Officer

415-287-2393

[email protected]

Investor Relations

Greg Chodaczek

347-610-7010

investor[email protected]