Altimmune to Present at the 2021 Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. ( ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that members of the management team will present during a fireside chat at the 2021 Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference, being held June 1 - 4, 2021.
Details on the Jefferies fireside chat presentation are as follows:
|Title:
|2021 Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference
|Presenters:
|Vipin Garg, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer
|Scot Roberts, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer
|Scott Harris, M.D., Chief Medical Officer
|Date/Time:
|Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 11:30 am ET
A webcast link to the fireside chat presentation will be accessible on the Events section of the Altimmune website.
About Altimmune
Altimmune is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies and treatments for liver disease. Our diverse pipeline includes proprietary intranasal vaccines for COVID-19 (AdCOVIDâ¢), anthrax (NasoShieldâ¢) and influenza (NasoVAXâ¢); an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic for COVID-19 (T-COVIDâ¢); and next generation peptide therapeutics for NASH (ALT-801) and chronic hepatitis B (HepTcellâ¢). For more information on Altimmune, please visitÂ www.altimmune.com.
|Investor & Media Contacts:
|Will Brown
|Stacey Jurchison
|Chief Financial OfficerÂ
|Sr. Dir, Investor Relations
|Phone: 240-654-1450
|PhoneÂ : 410-474-8200
|[email protected]
|[email protected]
