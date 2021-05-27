Yumanity Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

BOSTON, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yumanity Therapeutics ( YMTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative, disease-modifying therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that Richard Peters, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the following virtual investor conferences in June.



Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference Â â¢ Thursday, June 3 Â â¢ 11:00 AM Eastern Time Â JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference Â â¢ Wednesday, June 16 Â â¢ 2:00 PM Eastern Time





A live audio webcast of each presentation can be accessed through the Events section of the Company's website at yumanity.com/events. An archived replay of each webcast will be available on the Company's website following the live presentation.



About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. The Companyâs most advanced product candidate, YTX-7739, is currently in Phase 1 clinical development for Parkinsonâs disease. Yumanityâs drug discovery platform enables the Company to rapidly screen for potential disease-modifying therapies by overcoming the toxicity of misfolded proteins associated with neurogenerative diseases. Yumanityâs pipeline consists of additional programs focused on Lewy body dementia, multi-system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS or Lou Gehrigâs disease), frontotemporal lobar dementia (FTLD), and Alzheimerâs disease. For more information, please visitÂ www.yumanity.com .

