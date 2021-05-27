PR Newswire

RADNOR, Pa., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Today, NRx Pharmaceuticals (NRx) (Nasdaq: NRXP) announced the election ofÂ The HonorableÂ Herbert Raymond "H.R." McMaster (LTG US Army, Ret.) as a member of the company's Board of Directors, effective May 27, 2021.Â

NRx Pharmaceuticals Names General H.R. McMaster to Company's Board of Directors

McMaster currently serves as the Fouad and Michelle Ajami Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution of Stanford University. He is a graduate of the United States Military Academy and distinguished himself as a combat officer and leader over a 34-year career in the US Army, following which he served as 26th National Security Advisor (Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs).

"NRx is committed to accelerating therapies for some of the sickest of patients in our world and providing medicines for illnesses where none exist," said Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster (Ret.), Board Member of NRx. "I look forward to working closely with my fellow Board Members to help develop a long-term strategy to deliver on NRx's goals, realize the company's vision, and contribute to global health security."

In addition to his role at Hoover, McMaster currently serves at Stanford University as the Susan and Bernard Liautaud Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute, and a lecturer at the Graduate School of Business. He is a bestselling author and historian who writes and lectures on military and diplomatic history, national security policy, and leadership.

"For decades I have admired General McMaster's extraordinary leadership ability," said Professor Jonathan Javitt, MD, MPH, CEO and Chairman of the Board of NRx. "All of us at NRx look forward to learning from, and being inspired by his insight, wisdom, and drive." Â

About NRx Pharmaceuticals Â

NRxÂ Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRXP)Â is aÂ patient-focused,Â clinical-stage pharmaceutical company,Â drawingÂ upon more than 100 years of collectiveÂ medicineÂ development experience. NRxÂ createsÂ therapies to treat diseases where no medicinesÂ currentlyÂ exist.Â Â

NRxÂ expects to seekÂ Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treatÂ CriticalÂ Covid-19Â inÂ patients suffering respiratory failure inÂ MayÂ 2021.Â In addition, the FDA has grantedÂ Breakthrough Therapy Designation and a Special Protocol AgreementÂ to develop NRX-101 in suicidal bipolar depression. NRX-101 isÂ currently in Phase 3 trials, with data readouts expectedÂ inÂ the first half ofÂ 2022.Â

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook, product development, business prospects, and market and industry trends and conditions, as well as the company's strategies, plans, objectives, and goals. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs, expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections of, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the company's management. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "would," "seek," "plan," "intend," "shall," and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the company's control. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, our relatively limited operating history; our ability to expand, retain and motivate our employees and manage our growth; risks associated with general industry conditions and competition; general economic factors, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19); the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation and health care legislation in the United States and internationally; global trends toward health care cost containment; technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product development, including obtaining regulatory approval; the company's ability to accurately predict future market conditions; manufacturing difficulties or delays; changes in laws, rules or regulations relating to any aspect of the company's business operations, or general economic, market and business conditions; financial instability of international economies and sovereign risk; dependence on the effectiveness of the company's patents and other protections for innovative products; and the exposure to litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions. Furthermore, there can be no guarantees with respect to pipeline products that the products will receive the necessary regulatory approvals or that they will prove to be commercially successful. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or otherwise revise anyÂ forward-lookingÂ statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. As a result of these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, forward-looking events and circumstances discussed herein might not occur in the way that the company's management expects, if at all. Accordingly, you should not place reliance on any forward-looking statement,Â and all forward-looking statements are herein qualified by reference to the cautionary statements set forth above.Â

MediaÂ ContactÂ

Jack Hirschfieldâ¯Â

Sr. Director,Â Corporate CommunicationsÂ

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.â¯Â

[email protected] Â â¯Â

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nrx-pharmaceuticals-names-general-hr-mcmaster-to-companys-board-of-directors-301300726.html

SOURCE NRx Pharmaceuticals