Risen Energy recognized as a "Top Performer" module manufacturer by PVEL

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NINGBO, China, May 27, 2021

NINGBO, China, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Risen Energy Co., Ltd, a leading, Tier 1 manufacturer of high-performance solar photovoltaic products, has been recognized as a "Top Performer" for outstanding product reliability and performance among global PV module manufacturers by PV Evolution Labs (PVEL), the leading independent test laboratory for the global downstream solar industry.

The company is one of only two PV module manufacturers with worldwide reach to gain the recognition for the sixth consecutive time since the Top Performer designation was established.

The recognition is based on the results of the Product Qualification Program (PQP), presented in the 2021 PV Module Reliability Scorecard issued by PVEL, following factory inspections that took place over the 18 months leading up to 2020. With a focus on evaluating the performance of PV modules in terms of thermal cycling, damp heat, dynamic mechanical load, potential-induced degradation, PAN files, etc., the PQP was designed to independently recognize manufacturers who outpace their competitors in product quality and durability, and provide PV equipment buyers and power plant investors with independent, consistent reliability and performance data that supports effective supplier management.

Tristan Erion-Lorico, Head of PV Module Business at PVEL, said: "Representation in the PVEL PV Module Reliability Scorecard demonstrates that a manufacturer has achieved a significant level of module reliability. To ensure levels of high quality and reliability, suppliers must maintain strict quality control standards as they introduce new products. We are pleased to recognize Risen Energy as a Top Performer and we look forward to testing new Risen Energy products as the company continues innovating."

"Our goal is always to support customer's desire to generate more power, for longer;", enthused Bypina Veerraju Chaudary, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer (CSMO) of Risen, "It is encouraging to see Risen being recognized as a "Top Performer" by a renowned authoritative third party such as PVEL, underlining our core focus with tangible results, fundamentally demonstrating not all modules are created equal. With more than 2 decades of technical know-how, Risen has created a stable platform from which to launch reliable ultra-high performance modules, such as our TITAN series, which not only make credible financial sense, but also facilitate the acceleration of PV adoption globally. By further improvements in balance-of-systems costs, simplified achievement of levelized cost of electricity, and ratified enhanced long term utilisation, customers can now more easily justify their investments, and expand accordingly."

About Risen

Risen Energy is a leading, global, Tier1, "AAA" credit rated manufacturer of high-performance solar photovoltaic products and provider of total business solutions for power generation. The Company, founded in 1986 and publicly listed in 2010, compels value generation for its global customers. Techno-commercial innovation, underpinned by consummate quality and support, encircle Risen total Solar PV business solutions which are among the most powerful and cost effective in the industry. With local market presence, and strong financial bankability status, we are committed, and able, to building strategic, mutually beneficial collaborations with our partners, as together we capitalise on the rising value of green energy.

About PV Evolution Labs (PVEL)

PVEL is the leading independent lab for the downstream solar and energy storage industry and a member of the Kiwa Group. As a bankability testing pioneer, PVEL has accumulated more than a decade of measured reliability and performance data for PV and storage equipment. Today PVEL provides developers, investors and asset owners with a suite of technical services for mitigating risk, optimizing financing and improving system performance throughout the project lifecycle. PVEL's flagship Product Qualification Programs for PV modules, inverters and energy storage systems connect manufacturers with a global network of 400+ downstream partners representing 30+ gigawatts of annual buying power. Learn how PVEL makes data matter atÂ pvel.com.

favicon.png?sn=CN87663&sd=2021-05-27 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/risen-energy-recognized-as-a-top-performer-module-manufacturer-by-pvel-301298213.html

SOURCE Risen Energy Co., Ltd

