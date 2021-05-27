Medallion Bank Selects LoanPro

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Medallion Bank Selects LoanPro

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SALT LAKE CITY, May 27, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medallion Bank (Nasdaq: MBNKP), (MBNKP or "the Bank"), an FDIC-insured bank providing consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, and home improvements, along with loan origination services to fintech partners, has announced its partnership with LoanPro, a tech-forward loan servicing software company. Medallion Bank now combines its recreation and home improvement consumer finance loan origination capability with LoanPro's proven lending platform, which empowers lenders through workflow automation and improved data visibility.

Medallion_Bank.jpg

Donald Poulton, President & Chief Executive Officer of Medallion Bank said, "As we expand the Bank's digital lending capabilities, LoanPro demonstrated a clear advantage to help us drive speed of service and efficiency with our loan servicing.Â This will allow us to continue to grow the number of loans we service and maintain the strong customer service we are known for. In addition, our growing fintech Strategic Partnership Program will benefit from the relationship with LoanPro as our partners may also benefit from LoanPro's cloud-based loan servicing platform."

Medallion Bank is committed to offering competitive indirect consumer finance programs with long-term viability, superior service levels, and the ideal balance of high-tech and high-touch. The Bank's tools and platform help its dealers, contractors, and fintech partners to effectively grow their businesses.

Rhett Roberts, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of LoanPro stated, "We are excited to be working with Medallion Bank to help them with their mission of putting the needs of their clients first through loan workflow automation, improved data visibility, and a customized UI/client experience. We are grateful for partners like Medallion Bank who have joined us in our vision to leverage the latest loan tech to serve their clients better."

LoanPro seeks to simplify the complex by providing sight and clarity into the world of lending. LoanPro's highly customizable loan servicing software is built on its own RESTful API and preferred by over 600 lenders across the United States and Canada.Â 

About Medallion Bank

Medallion Bank (Nasdaq: MBNKP) specializes in providing consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats and home improvements, and offering loan origination services to fintech partners. The Bank works directly with thousands of dealers, contractors and financial service providers, serving their customers throughout the United States. Medallion Bank is a Utah-chartered, FDIC-insured industrial bank headquartered in Salt Lake City, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Medallion Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: MFIN).Â  For more information, visit www.medallionbank.com.

About LoanPro

LoanPro is a SaaS based loan servicing software which empowers tech-forward lenders through automation and data visibility. LoanPro offers a full-featured, API-based, mid-market and enterprise lending solution in the US/Canadian marketplace. LoanPro is hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS) "the cloud" and is designed to streamline both loan servicing and loan collections workflows. Lenders enjoy increased transparency, control, flexibility, real-time database access, calculation accuracy, and scalability, all on a PCI, SOC I, & SOC II certified platform.Â  For more information on LoanPro, visit LoanPro.io or call (800) 559-4776.

Forward-Looking Statements
Please note that this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties relating to business performance, initiatives, priorities, opportunities and objectives and our growth prospects. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "will," "seek," "committed" or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These statements relate to our strategies, priorities, objectives, and growth opportunities and prospects. These statements are not historical facts or statements of current conditions but instead represent only Medallion Bank's beliefs regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Medallion Bank's control. Medallion Bank's actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed in such forward-looking statements.Â For a description of certain risks to which Medallion Bank is or may be subject, please refer to the factors discussed under the captions "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" included in Medallion Bank's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the FDIC. Medallion Bank's Form 10-K, Form 10-Qs and other FDIC filings are available in the Investor Relations section of Medallion Bank's website.

Medallion Bank Contact:
Investor Relations
212-328-2168
[email protected]

Lloyd Roberts, CRO
(800) 559-4776 ext: 707
[email protected]

LoanPro_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA91660&sd=2021-05-27 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medallion-bank-selects-loanpro-301300506.html

SOURCE LoanPro

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA91660&Transmission_Id=202105270655PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA91660&DateId=20210527
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment