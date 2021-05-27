Logo
Whirlpool Corporation Announces $15M Investment in Tulsa, Oklahoma Factory to Drive Job Creation and Increased Production Capabilities

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Additional $1 million provided by the state of Oklahoma to be used toward capital investment and further acceleration of job growth

PR Newswire

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., May 27, 2021

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) announced today it is investing $15 million into its factory in Tulsa, Oklahoma as part of the company's ongoing efforts to further strengthen its U.S. manufacturing capabilitiesÂ and bring even more innovation, top ranking consumer productsÂ and high-quality jobs toÂ the region. In conjunction with its investment, Whirlpool Corporation will receive an additional $1 million from the state of OklahomaÂ through its Business Expansion Investment Program (BEIP). The plant produces freestanding and slide-in ranges under the Whirlpool, Amana, Maytag, KitchenAid and JennAir brands.

Whirlpool_Tulsa_Ranges.jpg

Through funding from both parties, Whirlpool Corporation expects to create approximatelyÂ 150 new jobs, building on the company's Tulsa expansion project announced in 2018.Â  With the additional investment, Whirlpool Corporation is committed to increase its factory headcount to a total of over 2000Â employees in Tulsa. In March of 2020, Whirlpool Corporation opened an 800,000 square foot Factory Distribution Center which doubled the size of its footprint in Tulsa.

"Whirlpool Corporation is committed to U.S. manufacturing, and our investment in our Tulsa factory highlights our dedication not only to the Tulsa community but to our current and future colleagues in the region," said Don Metzelaar, vice president of Integrated Supply Chain and Quality for Whirlpool Corporation.Â "We greatly appreciate the support and leadership of everyone who helped make this happen, including the partnership of the state of Oklahoma and local officials, and weÂ look forward to continuing to work together in our shared efforts to accelerate job creation in the Tulsa region."

Whirlpool Corporation will utilize the majority of its $15 million allocation to invest in machinery and equipment that will deliver increased production capabilities, includingÂ capacity, with remaining funds to be used for key building and infrastructure improvements including health and safety protocols to accommodate the increase in workers.Â The $1 million offered by the state of Oklahoma, which is tied to Whirlpool Corporation's investment and commitment to delivering an increase in employment opportunities, will be allocated toward capital investment and further job creation.

"Tulsa's Whirlpool facility is the perfect example of how a public and private partnership benefits a community," said Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt. "This new and impactful investment will bring more jobs to our state, show that companies thrive in Oklahoma, and takes our state one step closer to being Top Ten for business."

The Whirlpool Corporation Tulsa plant is a part of the company's investment in America, with 21,000 U.S. based employees, including 15,000 manufacturing workers across our nine plants.

About Whirlpool Corporation
Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is the world's leading kitchen and laundry appliance company, with approximately $19 billion in annual sales, 78,000 employees and 57 manufacturing and technology research centers in 2020. The company markets Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and other major brand names in nearly every country throughout the world. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

whirlpool_corporation_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DE91585&sd=2021-05-27 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/whirlpool-corporation-announces-15m-investment-in-tulsa-oklahoma-factory-to-drive-job-creation-and-increased-production-capabilities-301300550.html

SOURCE Whirlpool Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE91585&Transmission_Id=202105270700PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE91585&DateId=20210527
