Par Pacific Management to Participate in June Investor Conferences

HOUSTON, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (: PARR) (âParÂ Pacificâ) today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following virtual conferences during the month of June 2021.



June 8: RBC Capital Markets Global Energy, Power & Infrastructure Conference

June 10: TPH Hotter âN Hell Energy Conference

June 23: JPM Energy, Power and Renewables Conference



The most current investor presentation is available on the Investors section of Par Pacificâs website at www.parpacific.com.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (: PARR), headquartered inÂ Houston,Â Texas, owns and operates market-leading energy, infrastructure, and retail businesses.Â Par Pacificâs strategy is to acquire and develop businesses in logistically complex markets.Â Par Pacific owns and operates one of the largest energy networks inÂ Hawaii with 94,000 bpd of operating refining capacity, a logistics system supplying the major islands of the state and 90 retail locations. In the Pacific Northwest and the Rockies, Par Pacific owns and operates 60,000 bpd of combined refining capacity, related multimodal logistics systems, and 31 retail locations.Â Par Pacific also owns 46% of Laramie Energy, LLC, a natural gas production company with operations and assets concentrated inÂ Western Colorado. More information is available atÂ www.parpacific.com.

