Par Pacific Management to Participate in June Investor Conferences

HOUSTON, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (: PARR) (âParÂ Pacificâ) today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following virtual conferences during the month of June 2021.
- June 8: RBC Capital Markets Global Energy, Power & Infrastructure Conference
- June 10: TPH Hotter âN Hell Energy Conference
- June 23: JPM Energy, Power and Renewables Conference
The most current investor presentation is available on the Investors section of Par Pacificâs website at www.parpacific.com.
About Par Pacific
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (: PARR), headquartered inÂ Houston,Â Texas, owns and operates market-leading energy, infrastructure, and retail businesses.Â Par Pacificâs strategy is to acquire and develop businesses in logistically complex markets.Â Par Pacific owns and operates one of the largest energy networks inÂ Hawaii with 94,000 bpd of operating refining capacity, a logistics system supplying the major islands of the state and 90 retail locations. In the Pacific Northwest and the Rockies, Par Pacific owns and operates 60,000 bpd of combined refining capacity, related multimodal logistics systems, and 31 retail locations.Â Par Pacific also owns 46% of Laramie Energy, LLC, a natural gas production company with operations and assets concentrated inÂ Western Colorado. More information is available atÂ www.parpacific.com.
For more information contact:
Ashimi Patel
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
(832) 916-3355
[email protected]
