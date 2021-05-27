Logo
Gain Therapeutics to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

BETHESDA, Md., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gain Therapeutics, Inc. ( GANX) (âGainâ), a biotechnology company focused on redefining drug discovery by identifying and optimizing allosteric binding sites that have never before been targeted, today announced that Eric Richman, Chief Executive Officer of Gain Therapeutics, will present a corporate overview at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference being held on June 1 â 4.

Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference
Date:Tuesday, June 1ST
Time:3:00 to 3:25 p.m. ET
Presenter:Eric Richman, Chief Executive Officer
Webcast:https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff174/ganx/1851714 or
Â at the Companyâs News & Events section of their website (click here)

AÂ replayÂ of the session will be on the Gain Therapeutics website for approximately 30-days following the conference.

Please contact your Jefferies representative to schedule virtual one-on-one meetings with Gainâs management team during the conference.

About Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference
The annual June conference will be held virtually with video fireside chats, presentations, keynotes, panels and 1x1/small group meetings via Zoom. This virtual gathering of over 400 public & private healthcare companies and 3,000 leading executives, institutional investors, private equity investors & VCs will addressÂ near- and long-term investment opportunities and discuss the current trends driving healthcare in the U.S. and internationally.

For further information, please visit: www.Jefferies.com

About Gain Therapeutics, Inc.
Gain Therapeutics, Inc. is redefining drug discovery with its SEE-Txâ¢ target identification platform. By identifying and optimizing allosteric binding sites that have never before been targeted, Gain is unlocking new treatment options for difficult-to-treat disorders characterized by protein misfolding. Gain was established in 2017 with the support of its founders and institutional investors. It has been awarded funding support from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinsonâs Research (MJFF) and The Silverstein Foundation for Parkinsonâs with GBA, as well as from the Eurostars-2 joint program with co-funding from the European Union Horizon 2020 research and Innosuisse. In July 2020, Gain Therapeutics, Inc. completed a share exchange with Gain Therapeutics, SA, a Swiss corporation, whereby GT Gain Therapeutics SA became a wholly owned subsidiary of Gain Therapeutics, Inc.

For more information, visit https://www.gaintherapeutics.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements in this release that are not historical facts may be considered to be âforward-looking statements.â Forward-looking statements are based on managementâs current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially and adversely from the statements contained herein. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the market opportunity for Gainâs product candidates; and the business strategies and development plans of Gain. Some of the potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expected include Gainâs ability to: make commercially available its products and technologies in a timely manner or at all; enter into other strategic alliances, including arrangements for the development and distribution of its products; obtain intellectual property protection for its assets; accurately estimate its expenses and cash burn and raise additional funds when necessary. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, Gain does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date they are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Contact:
Daniel Ferry
LifeSci Advisors
+1 617-430-7576
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Madeline Joanis
LifeSci Communications
+1 646-751-4366
[email protected]

