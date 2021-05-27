Logo
Conn's, Inc. Schedules Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conn's, Inc. ( CONN), a specialty retailer of furniture and mattresses, home appliances, consumer electronics, home office products and provider of consumer credit, today announced it will host a conference call on June 3, 2021 to discuss its first quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results. The conference call will begin at 10:00 A.M. CT (11:00 A.M. ET). A press release regarding the operating results will be released the same day before the market opens.

Participants can join the call by dialing 877-451-6152 or 201-389-0879. The conference call will also be broadcast simultaneously via webcast on a listen-only basis. A link to the earnings release and webcast will be available at ir.conns.com.

About Conn's, Inc.
Conn's HomePlus is a specialty retailer currently operating 150+ retail locations in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

The Company's primary product categories include:

  • Furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses;
  • Home appliance, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers and ranges;
  • Consumer electronics, including LED, OLED, QLED, Ultra HD, and internet-ready televisions, gaming consoles, home theater and portable audio equipment;
  • Home office, including computers, printers and accessories; and
  • At-home fitness equipment, including treadmills, ellipticals and studio cycles.

Additionally, Conn's HomePlus offers a variety of products on a seasonal basis. Unlike many of its competitors, Conn's HomePlus provides flexible in-house credit options for its customers in addition to third-party financing programs and third-party lease-to-own payment plans.

CONN-G
Investor Contact:
S.M. Berger & Company
Andrew Berger, (216) 464-6400

