Field Trip Health Ltd. Receives Conditional Approval to Up-List to the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Field Trip Health Ltd. (CSE: FTRP; FTRP.WT; OTCQX: FTRPF) ("Field Trip"), a leader in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies, is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval to list its common shares and warrants on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). The listing is subject to the company fulfilling certain requirements of the TSX in accordance with the terms of its conditional approval letter dated May 26, 2021.



Field Trip is actively working to satisfy the requirements and conditions that were highlighted in the approval letter and management is confident that all conditions for listing will be met in the coming weeks. Upon obtaining final approval, the Company will issue an additional press release to inform shareholders when it anticipates that its common shares will commence trading on the TSX.Â

Upon completion of the final listing requirements, the Companyâs common shares will be delisted from the CSE and commence trading on the TSX under the trading symbol "FTRP" and the warrants will trade under the symbol "FTRP-WT". The Companyâs shares will continue to trade on the OTCQX market under the symbol âFTRPF.âÂ

Joseph del Moral, Chief Executive Officer of Field Trip, said, âReceiving conditional acceptance to move to Canadaâs largest exchange is a significant milestone for Field Trip and the emerging psychedelics industry more broadly. While our listing on the TSX will provide greater visibility for Field Trip in the markets and broaden our access to additional Canadian and international investors, we continue to work towards further enhancing liquidity for global investors in Field Trip, including exploring cross-listings onto US exchanges.â

About Field Trip Health Ltd.

Field Trip is a global leader in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. With our Field Trip Discovery division leading the development of the next generation of psychedelic molecules and conducting advanced research on plant-based psychedelics and our Field Trip Health division building centers for psychedelic therapies opening across North America and Europe along with the digital and technological tools that will enable massive scale, we help people in need with a simple, evidence-based way to heal and heighten engagement with the world.

Learn more at https://www.meetfieldtrip.com, https://www.fieldtriphealth.com and https://www.fieldtriphealth.nl.

For further information, contact Ronan Levy, Executive Chairman and a Director at Field Trip, at 1 (833) 833-1967.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information.

This release includes forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws regarding Field Trip and its business, which may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Field Tripâs intended use of proceeds from the Offering. Often but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "intends", "anticipated", "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of Field Trip, and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of Field Trip believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies, including risks regarding the COVID-19 epidemic, the medical clinic industry, market conditions, economic factors, management's ability to manage and to operate the business and the equity markets generally. Although Field Trip has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Field Trip does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange, the Toronto Stock Exchange nor their Regulation Services Provider, nor the OTC Markets have approved the contents of this release or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

