Generation Bio to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generation Bio Co. ( GBIO), an innovative genetic medicines company creating a new class of non-viral gene therapy, announced today that Geoff McDonough, M.D., president and chief executive officer, will present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 3, at 11:30 a.m. ET.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor section of the companyâs website at investors.generationbio.com. A replay will be available there for 30 days following the event.

About Generation Bio

Generation BioÂ is an innovative genetic medicines company focused on creating a new class of non-viral gene therapy to provide durable, redosable treatments for people living with rare and prevalent diseases. The companyâs non-viral platform incorporates a proprietary, high-capacity DNA construct called closed-ended DNA, or ceDNA; a cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle delivery system, or ctLNP; and an established, scalable capsid-free manufacturing process. The platform is designed to enable multi-year durability from a single dose of ceDNA and to allow titration and redosing if needed. The ctLNP is designed to deliver large genetic payloads, including multiple genes, to specific tissues to address a wide range of indications. The companyâs efficient, scalable manufacturing process supports Generation Bioâs mission to extend the reach of gene therapy to more people, living with more diseases, in more places around the world.

For more information, please visitÂ www.generationbio.com.

Contact:

InvestorsÂ

Maren Killackey

Generation Bio

[email protected]

541-646-2420

MediaÂ

Alicia Webb

Generation Bio

[email protected]

847-254-4275

Stephanie Simon

TenÂ Bridge Communications

[email protected]

617-581-9333