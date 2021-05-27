Minim to Present at Summer Solstice Best Ideas Conference on June 1, 2021 at 4:30 pm ET

Hosted byÂ MicroCapÂ Rodeo,Â the live virtual event open and free to allÂ registrants;Â Â
Minim to discuss its record earnings results and NASDAQÂ uplistÂ applicationÂ Â
MANCHESTER, NH, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWireÂ -- Zoom Telephonics, Inc., doing business asÂ MinimÂ ( MINM),Â the creator of innovative internet access productsÂ under the globally-recognized Motorola brand,Â todayÂ announcedÂ thatÂ the company will present atÂ Summer Solstice Best Ideas Conference byÂ MicroCapÂ Rodeo. The presentation will be given by Minimâs Chief Executive Officer,Â Gray Chynoweth, andÂ Chief Financial Officer, Sean DohertyÂ and is free/open to all registrants.Â Â Â
Registration DetailsÂ
Date:Â June 1, 2021Â
Time:Â 4:30Â pm ETÂ Â
Link:Â https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/41518Â Â
It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation on the day of the event and receive event updates.Â Â Â
During this presentation, Minim will discuss:Â Â
- MomentumÂ âÂ Record revenue growthÂ in Q1 2021Â for the third sequential quarter, evidence of the strong demand for its home networking solutions in a growing global market of 1 billion broadband subscribersÂ Â
- Â UplistÂ âÂ Application submissionÂ for NASDAQÂ uplisting;Â the companyÂ has applied with its ticker MINM and has received Board approval for aÂ corporateÂ name change to Minim, Inc.Â (1)Â Â Â
- Â TransformationÂ âÂ First-everÂ deferred software subscription revenueÂ reporting, evidence of its path to becoming aÂ vertically-integrated hardware/software franchiseÂ with a strong economic profileÂ
- Â InnovationÂ âÂ LatestÂ product announcements,Â including the âluxury carâ of modem/routers for gamers andÂ high-speed WiFi 6 meshÂ systemÂ with a bundled mobile appÂ Â
To learn more about the event or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with MinimÂ management, please visitÂ https://microcaprodeo.comÂ or emailÂ [email protected]Â
(1)Â The listing of theÂ companyâsÂ commonÂ stockÂ on a national exchange is subject to exchange approval and theÂ companyâsÂ ability to satisfy all applicable listing and regulatory requirements. There is no assurance that a national exchange will approve theÂ companyâsÂ application or that theÂ companyÂ will complete the listing as proposed.Â
About Minimâ¯Â
Zoom Telephonics, Inc., doing business asÂ MinimÂ ( MINM), is the creator of innovative internet access products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. Headquartered in Manchester, NH, the company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOMÂ® trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leading to happy and safe homes where things just work. To learn more, visitÂ https://www.minim.com.Â
MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license.â¯Â
Media Contact:Â Â
Michele Clarke atÂ (203) 912-0560Â orÂ [email protected]Â
Investor Relations Contact:Â
James Carbonara, Hayden IR atÂ (646) 755-7412Â orÂ [email protected]Â Â
Forward-Looking StatementsÂ
This press release contains âforward-looking statementsâ, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.Â Such forward-looking statements relate to Minimâs plans, expectations, and intentions. Actual results may be materially different from expectations as a result of known and unknown risks, including: risks associated with Minimâs potential inability to realize intended benefits of the merger; the potentialÂ increase in tariffs on the company's imports; potential difficulties and supply interruptions from moving the manufacturing of most of the companyâs products to Vietnam; risks relating to global semiconductor shortages; potential changes in NAFTA; the potential need for additional funding which Minim may be unable to obtain; declining demand for certain of Minimâs products; delays, unanticipated costs, interruptions or other uncertainties associated with Minimâs production and shipping; Minimâs reliance on several key outsourcing partners; uncertainty of key customersâ plans and orders; risks relating to product certifications; Minimâs dependence on key employees; uncertainty of new product development, including certification and overall project delays, budget overruns; the risk that newly introduced products may contain undetected errors or defects or otherwise not perform as anticipated; costs and senior management distractions due to patent related matters; risks from a material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; and other risks set forth in Minimâs filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Minim cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Minim expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in Minimâs expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstance on which any such statement is based.Â Â
