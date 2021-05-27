Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Announces Acceptance of Poster at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) Annual Meeting

DEVON, Pa., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( ZYNE), the leader in innovative pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders, today announced the acceptance and presentation details of a poster at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) Annual Meeting. The ASCP annual meeting is being held virtually June 1-4, 2021. A copy of the poster will be made available on the Zynerba corporate website at the time of presentation at http://zynerba.com/publications/.Â Â

Title ZYN002 Cannabidiol Transdermal Gel: Efficacy and Safety Findings in Children and Adolescents

With Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and Related Disorders Session Poster Session II Date June 3, 2021 Time 10:00 a.m. â 11:00 a.m. ET

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals is the leader in innovative pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. We are committed to improving the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies. Learn more at www.zynerba.com and follow us on Twitter at @ZynerbaPharma.Â Â

