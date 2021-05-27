Logo
Jushi Holdings Inc. to Participate in the Piper Sandler 41st Annual Consumer Marketplace Conference on Thursday, June 3rd and Friday, June 4th

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (âJushiâ or the âCompanyâ) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCMKTS: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced that Michael Perlman, EVP of Investor Relations and Treasury, will be participating in the Piper Sandler 41st Annual Consumer Marketplace Conference to be held virtually. Mr. Perlman will host one-on-one investor meetings from June 3 â June 4, 2021.

For more information about the Piper Sandler 41st Annual Consumer Marketplace Conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Jushiâs investor relations team, please contact Piper Sandler at [email protected] or Jushiâs Investor Relations at [email protected].

About Jushi Holdings Inc.
We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, please visit www.jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact:
Michael Perlman
Executive Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury
561-281-0247
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Ellen Mellody
MATTIO Communications
570-209-2947
[email protected]

