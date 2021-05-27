Logo
Aptose to Hold Corporate Update Friday, June 11th

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Clinical Updates for Luxeptinib in AML & B-cell Cancers and for APTO-253 in AML & MDS

Poster Presentations for CG-806 and APTO-253 are Scheduled for June 11th atÂ EHA2021 Virtual Congress

SAN DIEGO and TORONTO, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (âAptoseâ) ( APTO, TSX: APS), a clinical-stage company developing highly differentiated therapeutics targeting the underlying mechanisms of cancer, today announced that the company management team will provide a corporate update for the investment community on Friday, June 11th, at 8:00 AM ET, in conjunction with participation at the EHA2021 Virtual Congress. The event will include an up-to-date review of clinical data available for Aptoseâs clinical programs: luxeptinib (CG-806), Aptoseâs oral, first-in-class FLT3 and BTK kinase inhibitor in two Phase 1 a/b trials, one in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and another in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell malignancies; and APTO-253, a first-in-class small molecule MYC repressor in a Phase 1 a/b trial in patients with relapsed or refractory AML or high risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).

Aptose Corporate Update Detailsï»¿

Date & Time: Friday, June 11th, 8:00 AM ET
Â 
Participant Webcast Link:Â LINKÂ 
Â 
Participant Dial-in:Â 

Â 
Â Toll Free:

1-877-407-9039

Â Toll/International:

1-201-689-8470

Â Conference ID:Â 13719895

The slides will be available on Aptoseâs websiteÂ hereÂ and a recording of the presentation will be archived shortly after the conclusion of the event.

Early clinical data for luxeptinib (CG-806) and APTO-253 also will be presented in posters at the EHA2021 Virtual Congress, to be held virtually June 9 - 17, 2021. All e-posters will be made available in the Virtual Congress platform on Friday, June 11 at 09:00 CEST / 03:00 ET. The posters also will be available on the presentations page of Aptose website here.

Poster Presentation Details

Title:A Phase 1a/b dose escalation study of the mutation agnostic BTK/FLT3 inhibitor luxeptinib (CG-806) in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell malignancies
Topic:Chronic lymphocytic leukemia and related disorders - Clinical
Final Abstract Code: EP643
Poster Date & Time:Friday, June 11 at 09:00 CEST
Â Â 
Title: A Phase 1a/b dose escalation study of the MYC repressor APTO-253 in patients with relapsed or refractory AML or high-risk MDS
Topic:Acute myeloid leukemia - Clinical
Final Abstract Code:EP452
Poster Date & Time:Friday, June 11 at 09:00 CEST

Abstract Only

Title:A Phase 1a/b dose escalation study of the mutation agnostic BTK/FLT3 inhibitor luxeptinib (CG-806) in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia
Topic:Acute myeloid leukemia - Clinical
Final Abstract Code:PB1391

About Aptose

Aptose Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology, with an initial focus on hematology. The Company's small molecule cancer therapeutics pipeline includes products designed to provide single agent efficacy and to enhance the efficacy of other anti-cancer therapies and regimens without overlapping toxicities. The Company has two clinical-stage investigational products for hematologic malignancies. The first investigational product, luxeptinib, an oral, first-in-class mutation-agnostic FLT3/BTK kinase inhibitor, is in a Phase 1a/b trial in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell malignancies, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), who have failed or are intolerant to standard therapies, and in a separate Phase 1a/b trial in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The second investigational product, APTO-253, the only known clinical stage agent that directly targets the MYC oncogene and suppresses its expression, is in a Phase 1a/b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory AML or high risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).

For further information, please contact:

Aptose Biosciences Inc. LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Susan PietropaoloÂ Dan Ferry, Managing Director
Investor Relations617-535-7746
201-923-2049[email protected]
[email protected]Â 
