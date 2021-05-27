ShotSpotter Sets June 2021 Financial Conference Schedule

NEWARK, Calif., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShotSpotter, Inc. ( SSTI), a leader in precision policing technology solutions that enable law enforcement to more effectively respond to, investigate and deter crime, is scheduled to participate at the following virtual financial conferences in June 2021:



William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference

Presenting Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern time

Executives: CEO Ralph Clark and CFO Alan Stewart

Webcast

Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference

Presenting Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 10:40 a.m. Eastern time

Executives: CFO Alan Stewart

Webcast

Baird 2021 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Presenting Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 1:25 p.m. Eastern time (one-on-one meetings June 9-10, 2021)

Executives: CEO Ralph Clark

Roth Virtual London Conference

Participating Monday-Wednesday, June 21-23, 2021 (one-on-one and small group meetings only)

Executives: CEO Ralph Clark and CFO Alan Stewart

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with ShotSpotter management, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at [email protected].

About ShotSpotter, Inc.

ShotSpotter ( SSTI) is a leader in precision policing technology solutions that enable law enforcement to more effectively respond to, investigate and deter crime. The companyâs products are trusted by more than 100 U.S. cities to help make their communities safer. The platform includes its flagship product, ShotSpotter Respondâ¢, the leading gunshot detection, location, and forensic system, ShotSpotter Connectâ¢, patrol management software to dynamically direct patrol resources to areas of greatest risk and more effectively deter crime, and ShotSpotter Investigateâ¢, an investigative case management solution that helps detectives connect the dots and share information more effectively to improve case clearance rates. ShotSpotter also serves the corporate and college security markets and has been designated a Great Place to WorkÂ® Company.

Company Contact:

Alan Stewart, CFO

ShotSpotter, Inc.

+1 (510) 794-3100

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contacts:

Matt Glover

Gateway Investor Relations

+1 (949) 574-3860

[email protected]

JoAnn Horne

Market Street Partners

+1 (415) 445-3240

[email protected]