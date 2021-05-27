Vaxart to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxart, Inc. ( VXRT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing oral recombinant vaccines that are administered by tablet rather than by injection, today announced that Andrei Floroiu, CEO and Sean Tucker, CSO of the Vaxart executive team are scheduled to present at theÂ Jefferies Virtual Healthcare ConferenceÂ onÂ Friday, June 4, 2021Â atÂ 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time.Â Â Â Â Â



Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

Â Date: Friday, June 4th, 2021 Â Time: 1:30 to 1:55 pm Eastern Time Â Presenters: Andrei Floroiu, President & CEO

Sean Tucker,Founder & CSO

Â Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff174/vxrt/1906092

About Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

The annual June conference will be held virtually with video fireside chats, presentations, keynotes, panels and 1x1/small group meetings via Zoom.Â

This virtual gathering of over 400 public & private healthcare companies and 3,000 leading executives, institutional investors, private equity investors & VCs will addressÂ near- and long-term investment opportunities and discuss the current trends driving healthcare in the U.S. and internationally.



About Vaxart

Vaxart is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. Vaxart vaccines are designed to be administered using tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate the risk of needle-stick injury. Vaxart believes that its proprietary tablet vaccine delivery platform is suitable to deliver recombinant vaccines, positioning the company to develop oral versions of currently marketed vaccines and to design recombinant vaccines for new indications. Its development programs currently include tablet vaccines designed to protect against coronavirus, norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus (HPV), Vaxartâs first immuno-oncology indication. Vaxart has filed broad domestic and international patent applications covering its proprietary technology and creations for oral vaccination using adenovirus and TLR3 agonists.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding Vaxartâs strategy, prospects, plans and objectives, results from pre-clinical and clinical trials, commercialization agreements and licenses, beliefs and expectations of management are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be accompanied by such words as âshould,â âbelieve,â âcould,â âpotential,â âwill,â âexpected,â âplanâ and other words and terms of similar meaning. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Vaxartâs ability to develop and commercialize its product candidates and clinical results and trial data (including its Phase 1b dose-ranging, repeat dose trial investigating its norovirus vaccine candidate (VXA-NVV-104) in elderly subjects); expectations regarding Vaxartâs ability to develop effective vaccines against new and emerging variant strains; expectations regarding the timing and nature of future developments and announcements, including those related to trials and studies; the potential applicability of results seen in our preclinical studies or trials to those that may be seen in humans or clinical trials; and Vaxartâs expectations with respect to the effectiveness of its product candidates. Vaxart may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, expectations and projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the forward looking statements that Vaxart makes, including uncertainties inherent in research and development, including the ability to meet anticipated clinical endpoints, commencement and/or completion dates for clinical, regulatory submission dates, regulatory approval dates and/or launch dates, as well as the possibility of unfavorable new clinical data and further analyses of existing clinical data; the risk that clinical trial data are subject to differing interpretations and assessments by regulatory authorities; whether regulatory authorities will be satisfied with the design of and results from the clinical studies; decisions by regulatory authorities impacting labeling, manufacturing processes and safety that could affect the availability or commercial potential of any product candidate, including the possibility that Vaxartâs product candidates may not be approved by the FDA or non-U.S. regulatory authorities; that, even if approved by the FDA or non-U.S. regulatory authorities, Vaxartâs product candidates may not achieve broad market acceptance; that a Vaxart collaborator may not attain development and commercial milestones; that Vaxart or its partners may experience manufacturing issues and delays due to events within, or outside of, Vaxartâs or its partnersâ control, including the recent outbreak of COVID-19; difficulties in production, particularly in scaling up initial production, including difficulties with production costs and yields, quality control, including stability of the product candidate and quality assurance testing, shortages of qualified personnel or key raw materials, and compliance with strictly enforced federal, state and foreign regulations; that Vaxart may not be able to obtain, maintain and enforce necessary patent and other intellectual property protection; that Vaxartâs capital resources may be inadequate; Vaxartâs ability to resolve pending legal matters; Vaxartâs ability to obtain sufficient capital to fund its operations on terms acceptable to Vaxart, if at all; the impact of government healthcare proposals and policies; competitive factors; and other risks described in the âRisk Factorsâ sections of Vaxartâs Quarterly and Annual Reports filed with the SEC. Vaxart does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.