Mereo BioPharma to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the Jefferies 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

LONDON and REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mereo BioPharma Group plc ( MREO) (âMereoâ or the âCompanyâ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology and rare diseases, today announced that Dr. Denise Scots-Knight, Chief Executive Officer of Mereo, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 8:00am Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the Investors section of the Companyâs website at www.mereobiopharma.com/investors.Â  An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Companyâs website for two weeks following the live presentation.

About Mereo BioPharma
Mereo BioPharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for oncology and rare diseases. The Company has developed a portfolio of six clinical stage product candidates. Mereoâs lead oncology product candidate, etigilimab (Anti-TIGIT), has recently advanced into an open label Phase 1b/2 basket study evaluating Anti-TIGIT in combination with an anti-PD-1 in a range of tumor types including three rare tumors and a number of gynecological carcinomas including cervical, ovarian and endometrial carcinomas. The Companyâs second oncology product, navicixizumab, for the treatment of late line ovarian cancer, has completed a Phase 1 study and has been partnered with OncXerna Therapeutics, Inc., formerly Oncologie, Inc. The Company has two rare disease product candidates: alvelestat for the treatment of severe Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD), which is being investigated in an ongoing Phase 2 proof-of-concept study in the U.S. and Europe, for which the Company expects to report top line data in late 2021, and setrusumab for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta (OI). In September 2020, the FDA granted Rare Pediatric Disease designation to setrusumab for the treatment of OI. In December 2020, the Company signed a license and collaboration agreement for setrusumab in OI with Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains âforward-looking statements.â All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the âSecurities Actâ), and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the âExchange Actâ). Forward-looking statements usually relate to future events and anticipated revenues, earnings, cash flows or other aspects of our operations or operating results. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words âbelieve,â âexpect,â âanticipate,â âplan,â âintend,â âforesee,â âshould,â âwould,â âcould,â âmay,â âestimate,â âoutlookâ and similar expressions, including the negative thereof. The absence of these words, however, does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on the Companyâs current expectations, beliefs and assumptions concerning future developments and business conditions and their potential effect on the Company. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those that it anticipates.

All of the Companyâs forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties some of which are significant or beyond its control and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Companyâs historical experience and its present expectations or projections. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties that affect the Companyâs business, including those described in the âRisk Factorsâ section of its latest Annual Report on Form 20-F, reports on Form 6-K and other documents furnished or filed from time to time by the Company with the SEC. The Company wishes to caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of our forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

Mereo BioPharma Contacts:Â Â 
MereoÂ +44 (0)333 023 7300
Denise Scots-Knight, Chief Executive OfficerÂ Â 
Christine Fox, Chief Financial OfficerÂ Â 
Â Â Â 
Burns McClellan (Investor Relations Adviser to Mereo)Â +01 212 213 0006
Lee RothÂ Â 
InvestorsÂ [email protected]
