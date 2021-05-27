Keros Therapeutics to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

LEXINGTON, Mass., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (âKerosâ) ( KROS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need, today announced that Kerosâ President and Chief Executive Officer Jasbir S. Seehra, Ph.D., will present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 1 at 2:00 PM EST.



The fireside chat presentation will be webcast live at https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff174/kros/1876041 and archived in the Investors section of the Keros website at https://ir.kerostx.com/. A replay will be available for 90 days following the conclusion of the event.

About Keros Therapeutics, Inc.

Keros is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematologic and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. Keros is a leader in understanding the role of the transforming growth factor-Beta, or TGF-Ã, family of proteins, which are master regulators of red blood cell and platelet production as well as of the growth, repair and maintenance of muscle and bone. Kerosâ lead protein therapeutic product candidate, KER-050, is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia, in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and in patients with myelofibrosis. Kerosâ lead small molecule product candidate, KER-047, is being developed for the treatment of anemia resulting from iron imbalance, as well as for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva. Kerosâ third product candidate, KER-012, is being developed for the treatment of disorders associated with bone loss, such as osteoporosis and osteogenesis imperfecta, and for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Investor Contact:

Julia Balanova

[email protected]

646-378-2936