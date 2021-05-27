FactSet Furthers Racial Equity and Inclusion Efforts by Joining Management Leadership for Tomorrow's Black Equity at Work Certification Program

NORWALK, Conn., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (:FDS) ( FDS, Financial), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading service, today announced it has joined national leadership nonprofitÂ Management Leadership for Tomorrow (MLT)âs latest cohort of companies committed to becoming MLT Black Equity at Work Certified.

MLT Black Equity at Work is a pioneering certification program that establishes a standard for employers to take an empirical, results-oriented approach to bolstering Black equity within their organizations. The initiative was instituted in 2020 and now includes more than forty industry-leading companies.

âFactSet is committed to doing the work necessary to foster a culture of equity,â said Vinay Kapoor, FactSetâs Senior Vice President and Global Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer. âHolding ourselves accountable to MLT Black Equity at Work standards will be a guiding compass as we strive to further the inclusion of Black Americans within our workforce. The steps we take as a result will help us in our efforts to drive meaningful, measurable change.â

FactSetâs commitment to MLT Black Equity at Work aligns with the Companyâs broader Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) strategy, as outlined in its 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report .Â FactSet continues to grow inclusive cultures globally and has created a Global DE&I Council. The Company looks to foster a more diverse workforce at all levels by investing in engagement programs for all employees; educating its workforce on unconscious bias and how to become supportive allies; sponsoring leadership opportunities and cultural events; focusing recruitment and retention efforts; and transparently reporting progress.

As part of the Certification process, FactSet will develop a detailed three-year plan for MLTâs approval, which will determine measurable goals under the following five pillars:

Black representation at every level;

Compensation equity;

Inclusive, anti-racist work environment;

Racially just business practices; and,

Racial justice contributions and investments



Once the plan is approved and Certification is granted by MLT, FactSet will be able to renew annually by maintaining a qualifying score.

About FactSet