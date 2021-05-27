Logo
CVS Health Announces Sweepstakes to Encourage Vaccinations and Thank Customers

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Prizes include free cruises, tropical vacations, a VIP trip to Super Bowl LVI , courtesy of P&G, date nights and other activities that are #OneStepCloser following a vaccination

PR Newswire

WOONSOCKET, R.I., May 27, 2021

WOONSOCKET, R.I., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) today announced that beginning June 1, eligible customers who received or plan to receive a COVID-19 vaccination through CVS Health may choose to enter the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes for an opportunity to win one of over a thousand fun and exciting prizes through weekly drawings and grand prizes over a six-week period.

ncl_Jade_Aerial_Greece_SantoriniXL_ext.jpg

"We're grateful for the millions of people who've received one of the well over 17 million doses we've Â administered at CVS Health, but we have a long way to go," said Dr. Kyu Rhee, Senior Vice President and a Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health. "Getting as much of the population fully vaccinated will bring us one step closer to all the things we've missed during the past 14 months, and keep our country moving in the right direction."

According to the most recent CDC household pulse survey COVID-19 vaccination tracker, 17.6% of adults 18 years and over are hesitant about receiving a vaccine. CVS Health is working to close gaps in hesitancy, and through the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes, provide a positive reminder of the activities that are possible once vaccinated.

Among the partners and prizes planned to date:

  • CVS Health: (125) $500 giveaways and (5) Grand Prize giveaways of $5,000 for family reunions
  • Norwegian Cruise Line: (100) 7-day cruises for two in a balcony stateroom to your choice of destination including the Caribbean, Alaska, Europe and more
  • Procter & Gamble: VIP trip to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles for two people including Super Bowl game tickets, airfare, hotel, and more
  • Unilever: (250) Night Out coupon booklets to use towards free Unilever products e.g. Dove, TRESemmÃ©, Suave, Degree, Schmidt's, St. Ives and more. Grand Prize of a 2022 NCAA Final Four package for two.
  • Bermuda Tourism Authority: (5) three nights/four-day trips for two including airfare, deluxe hotel accommodations, roundtrip transportation, and more
  • Hinge: (500) $100 gift cards for dates and (1) Grand Prize of a $5,000 gift card for an ultimate date experience for a winning couple
  • iHeartMedia: VIP package for two to attend iHeartRadio Music Festival including first-class airfare, hotel, floor seats, backstage experiences with artists and other amazing surprises
  • smarTours: (6) fully escorted tours for two to one of many international destinations, including airfare, (1) of which is a Grand Prize
  • Wyndham RewardsÂ®: (5) two-night weekend getaways with a Platinum membership upgrade and a Grand Prize seven-night getaway including airfare voucher and a Diamond membership upgrade, redeemable at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals around the globe

All customers ages 18 and up who received aÂ vaccination orÂ certifyÂ that they've registered to receive a vaccinationÂ from CVS HealthÂ eitherÂ at a CVS Pharmacy retail location, or through CVSÂ HealthÂ at a long-termÂ careÂ facility,Â employer-basedÂ Return Ready clinicÂ or other off-site clinicÂ prior to the close of the sweepstakes on July 10Â are eligible to win.Â An alternative method of entry will also be offered.Â CVS Health colleaguesÂ who meetÂ the requirementsÂ are also eligible to enter.Â For more information and to enter starting on June 1, individuals can visit www.cvs.com/onestepclosersweepsÂ where official rules will be published.

CVS Health has administered well over 17 million COVID-19 vaccines in long-term care and retail settings and is offering vaccinations at more than 9,600 CVS Pharmacy locations across 50 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington, D.C. Nearly 85% of the U.S. population resides within 10 miles of a CVS Pharmacy.

About CVS Health
We are a diversified health services company with more than 300,000 employees united around a common purpose of helping people on their path to better health. In an increasingly connected and digital world, we are meeting people wherever they are and changing health care to meet their needs. Built on a foundation of unmatched community presence, our diversified model makes us an integral part of people's everyday health. From our innovative new services at HealthHUBTM locations, to transformative programs that help manage chronic conditions, we are making health care more accessible, more affordable and simply better. Learn more about how we're transforming health at www.cvshealth.com.

Media contact
Matt Blanchette
401-258-9016
[email protected]

CVS_HealthLogo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NE92013&sd=2021-05-27 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cvs-health-announces-sweepstakes-to-encourage-vaccinations-and-thank-customers-301300765.html

SOURCE CVS Health

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE92013&Transmission_Id=202105270700PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE92013&DateId=20210527
