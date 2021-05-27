Logo
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. To Participate In Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ROCKVILLE, Md. and BEIJING, May 27, 2021

ROCKVILLE, Md. and BEIJING, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASI), a U.S. biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics and pharmaceutical products, announced that Dr. Wei-Wu He, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CASI Pharmaceuticals, will be presenting at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference. Details for the virtual conferences are as follows.

casi_pharmaceuticals_logo.jpg

Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference
Date: Friday, June 4th
Time: 9:30 AM (EST)

Webcast or external link of the company presentations will be available under "Events & Presentations" in the "Investors Relations" section of CASI's website. Archived replays will be available for approximately 30 days following the event.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a U.S. biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and throughout the world. The Company is focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing products that augment its hematology oncology therapeutic focus as well as other areas of unmet medical need. The Company intends to execute its plan to become a leader by launching medicines in the greater China market leveraging the Company's China-based regulatory and commercial competencies and its global drug development expertise. The Company's operations in China are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiary, CASI Pharmaceuticals (China) Co., Ltd., which is located in Beijing, China. The Company has built a commercial team of more than 80 hematology and oncology sales and marketing specialists based in China. More information on CASI is available at www.casipharmaceuticals.com.

COMPANY CONTACT:

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

240.864.2643

[email protected]

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Solebury Trout

Bob Ai

646-378-2926

[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=PH92204&sd=2021-05-27 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/casi-pharmaceuticals-inc-to-participate-in-jefferies-virtual-healthcare-conference-301300576.html

SOURCE CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

