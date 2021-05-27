Logo
Miravo Healthcare™ to Present at Summer Solstice - Best Ideas from the Buy Side

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 27, 2021

- Tuesday, June 1st â 3:30 p.m. ET-

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Nuvo PharmaceuticalsÂ® Inc. (TSX: MRV) (OTCQX: MRVFF) d/b/a Miravo Healthcare (Miravo or the Company), a Canadian focused healthcare company with global reach and a diversified portfolio of commercial products, has been invited to present at the Summer Solstice â Best Ideas from the Buy-Side conference, which is being held virtually on June 1st â 4th, 2021. Jesse Ledger, Miravo's President & Chief Executive Officer and Mary-Jane Burkett, Miravo's Vice President & Chief Financial Officer will be presenting at the conference.Â 

Nuvo_Pharmaceuticals_Inc__Miravo_Healthcare__to_Present_at_Summe.jpg

DATE:

Tuesday, June 1st,, 2021

TIME:

3:30 p.m. ET

LIVE PRESENTATION /
Â Â Â  REPLAY LINK:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/41516 Â 

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. Investors can register here.

About the MicroCap Rodeo Summer Solstice Best Ideas Conference
The MicroCap Rodeo is back with its third "Best Ideas Bowl." This conference is a virtual conference that brings you the top 35 best ideas from the buy side. Qualified institutional investors recommended each of the 35 companies represented as one of their best ideas. Those of you who attended the 2019 MicroCap Rodeo in Austin, Texas, know that we're focused on alpha. To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email to:[email protected].

About Miravo Healthcare
Miravo is a Canadian focused, healthcare company with global reach and a diversified portfolio of commercial products.Â  The Company's products target several therapeutic areas, including pain, allergy, neurology and dermatology.Â  The Company's strategy is to in-license and acquire growth-oriented, complementary products for Canadian and international markets.Â  Miravo's head office is located in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, the international operations are located in Dublin, Ireland and the Company's manufacturing facility is located in Varennes, QuÃ©bec, Canada.Â  The Varennes facility operates in a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) environment respecting the U.S, Canada and E.U. GMP regulations and is regularly inspected by Health Canada and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.Â  For additional information, please visit www.miravohealthcare.com.

favicon.png?sn=TO92018&sd=2021-05-27 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/miravo-healthcare-to-present-at-summer-solstice---best-ideas-from-the-buy-side-301300732.html

SOURCE Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO92018&Transmission_Id=202105270730PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO92018&DateId=20210527
