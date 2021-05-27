COMSovereign Expands Advisory Board with Five Industry Leaders from Telecom, Technology, 5G and Homeland Security

PR Newswire

DALLAS, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS) ("COMSovereign" or "the Company"), a U.S.-based developer of 4G LTE Advanced and 5G Communication Systems and Solutions, today announced the addition of five influential experts to its Advisory Board whose participation aligns with the Company's strategic focus and expansion objectives throughout the 5G supply chain.

As COMSovereign advances production of its next generation of 4G LTE and 5G solutions for public and private communications networks, the Advisory Board's role is to assist the Company in defining future technology development activities and the integration of intellectual property sourced from its business units for applications including 5G, government networks, and smart city deployments. The latest additions to the Advisory Board include:

David Wiley is the Chairman and President of Widelity, Inc. He has over three decades of sales, professional services, and executive management experience in wireless technology-driven industries. The firm has fostered development of cutting-edge technologies such as flat panel phased array antennas, precision navigation and timing solutions, full-duplex wireless transmission, and multi-access edge computing ("MEC"). Widely respected in the federal space, Widelity developed national security impacting reports and plans for the 'rip and replace' program and the 'broadcast repack' program, where it is charged with ensuring engineering and financial compliance for this FCC mandated multibillion-dollar program.

Widelity Chairman David Wiley, stated, "We expect ComSovereign to play a prominent role in the 'Made-in-the-USA' 5G ecosystem, driven by the strength of their technology and sole-source capabilities. Widelity has been a trusted partner for over two years, and we are delighted to deepen our involvement as they now accelerate their technology development and manufacturing efforts."

Rear Admiral (ret.) Jay Cohen, former CTO of the US Navy and Undersecretary for Science and Technology at the US Department of Homeland Security said, "We are at an inflection point in history, where investments in advanced communications technologies are of paramount importance to the economic and strategic security of the U.S. and its allies. I have known the principals of COMSovereign for many years, some of whom I've served alongside, and I am pleased to have the opportunity to contribute my support as they drive to extend their leadership in areas including next generation wireless, IoT, and drones."

Current members of the Advisory Board include:

David K. Bain (Chairman), Executive Director of the Technology Integrity Council, a Washington, DC consortium for the development of advanced technologies in alignment with the ethical standards and sustainable best practices of free nations.

About COMSovereign Holding Corp.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: COMS) has assembled a portfolio of communications technology companies that enhance connectivity across the entire data transmission spectrum. Through strategic acquisitions and organic research and development efforts, COMSovereign has become a U.S.-based communications provider able to provide 4G LTE Advanced and 5G-NR telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. For more information about COMSovereign, please visit www.COMSovereign.com.

