Derma AI Earns CE Mark Approval

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Derma AI Earns CE Mark Approval

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

The AI dermatology medical device has gained approval for 27 countries within the European Union

PR Newswire

PERTH, Australia, May 27, 2021

PERTH, Australia, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Advanced Human Imaging Limited (ASX: AHI) ("AHI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Derma AI embedded in the AHI DermaScan has received CE Mark clearance in the European Union for the dermatology AI component in CompleteScan.

Advanced_Human_Imaging_Logo.jpg

The Derma AI component (DermaScan AI) can accurately classify skin conditions from an image captured on a standard smartphone camera. Using the largest proprietary database of its kind in the world, the Derma AI can classify 588 common or rare skin conditions in 133 categories â including all categories of skin cancer.Â 

In April, AHI announced a significant equity stake in Triage and a deal to integrate Derma AI into the AHI-owned and patented CompleteScan SaaS platform. The integrated product, known as DermaScan, will empower dermatologists, clinicians, physicians, and nurses to get an instant second opinion and better identify dermatologic conditions using only a smartphone.

"This clearance opens up the market significantly for AHI and Triage. The CE mark covers 27 countries in the European Union. More importantly it validates the AI-powered tool as credible option and gives physicians and patients within the EU access to reliable information so theyÂ can make an informed decision," said Vlado Bosanac, Chief Executive Officer of AHI. "Once integrated into the CompleteScan platform, the Derma AI will complement our diverse mobile health offering.

"We're excited to have received the CE approval and to soon be in a position to offer the CompleteScan platform to all of Europe through our partnership with AHI," saidÂ Tory Jarmin, Chief Executive Officer of Triage. We set out to create the world's most accurate AI engine that could identify skin conditions in an affordable and accessible manner. As we stand today, I am proud to say we have achieved this with Derma AI. We will now add to this with the recent signing of a distribution agreement with SkinHealth Canada to supply more than 2,000 healthcare professionals in Canada with the Derma AI capabilities, which we intend to offer with the CompleteScan, once available, to assist the 2,000 practitioners with a deeper, more robust provision of care capability."

For more information about AHI's technology, please visit: www.advancedhumanimaging.com

For more information on Triage, please visit:www.triage.comÂ 

For more information contact:Â 

Vlado Bosanac

Chief Executive Officer

Advanced Human Imaging Limited

E: [email protected]

Nic Johnson

Russo Partners

E: [email protected]

+1 (212) 845-4242

*This announcement has been approved by the board of Advanced Human Imaging Limited.

favicon.png?sn=NY92151&sd=2021-05-27 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/derma-ai-earns-ce-mark-approval-301300644.html

SOURCE Advanced Human Imaging

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY92151&Transmission_Id=202105270800PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY92151&DateId=20210527
0 / 5 (0 votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment