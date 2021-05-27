QTC Awarded FBI Medical Exams Contract

PR Newswire

RESTON, Va., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â QTC Medical Services, Inc. (QTC), a Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) company, was recently awarded a new prime contract to provide fitness for duty medical exam services for Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) employees and career applicants. The indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract was awarded by the FBI's Human Resources Division, Medical Operations and Readiness Unit. The single-award, firm fixed price contract has a maximum value of $110 million if all options are exercised. It includes a 12-month base period of performance with four 12-month options.

"We are proud to provide excellent occupational health services to FBI employees to help them carry out their important missions," said Liz Porter, Leidos Health Group president. "I know the FBI's challenges and dedication to mission personally, with a member of my family being one of the bureau's dedicated public servants. With this contract, we are building on the services we currently provide to the FBI while continuing to meet their high standards."

"QTC brings decades of direct, hands-on experience in medical exams and occupational health services to this new contract with the FBI," said Larry Schaefer, QTC chief executive officer. "We are excited to expand our work serving FBI personnel who protect and serve all of us."

The occupational health services QTC will provide include pre-employment and fitness for duty examinations, immunizations, travel reviews and U.S. State Department evaluations. To provide these services, QTC will establish, manage and administer a nationwide private provider network.

This new contract expands QTC's work to provide occupational health services to the FBI. In 2012, QTC began providing these services to the FBI under a contract with Federal Occupational Health (FOH), an agency within the Department of Health and Human Services. QTC has held a contract with FOH since 2006 to manage and administer a nationwide private provider network at locations not covered by the agency.

