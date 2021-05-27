Sadler's Smokehouse Introduces Authentic Ready-to-Eat Pit-Smoked Texas Barbeque

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Sadler's Smokehouse Introduces Authentic Ready-to-Eat Pit-Smoked Texas Barbeque

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

It's Time to Bring It On Home

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Minn., May 27, 2021

AUSTIN, Minn., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's never been easier to bring home the bold and smoky flavor of authentic pit-smoked Texas barbeque from the barbeque experts at Sadler's Smokehouse. The team from Henderson, Texas, is introducing its ready-to-eat Sadler's SmokehouseÂ® beef brisket, pulled pork, pulled chicken and St. Louis Ribs at select retailers this summer. The new line of Sadler's SmokehouseÂ® products is pit-smoked low and slow, using butcher-quality cuts of meat, no artificial ingredients, Texas hardwoods and 65 years of family barbeque tradition.

Sadlers_Smokehouse.jpg

"First and foremost, these products come already prepared in the tradition of real Texas barbeque, giving home barbeque enthusiasts and cooks the freedom to enjoy more time together while experiencing the taste of authentic pit-smoked barbeque," said Justin Robinson, vice president of marketing at Sadler's Smokehouse. "Our pit masters are experts in barbeque, monitoring our pits to achieve a premium-quality product. They take the work out of strenuousness barbeque planning without sacrificing quality and taste."

Sadler's Smokehouse has well-earned credibility where barbeque is concerned. As early as 1948, folks drove for miles to Henderson, Texas, where the first Sadler's Smokehouse location offered a taste of authentic, premium pit-smoked meats. These days, a 40-acre business site houses the company's headquarters, a state-of-the-art facility of more than 300,000 square feet. Â 

"We are thrilled to offer Sadler'sÂ SmokehouseÂ® ready-to-eat products to consumers longing for authentic pit-smoked barbeque without the mess and hassle," said Eric Jacobson, brand manager at Hormel Foods. "Our delicious beef brisket alone is pit-smoked for 16-18 hours over slow-smoldering wood coals, the same method of cooking Sadler's has been using for more than 65 years."

The product retails at $9.99 for pulled pork and pulled chicken, $9.99 per pound for St. Louis ribs and $15.99 per pound for beef brisket. Consumers will find them beginning in May at Albertsons, Shaws, Associated Wholesale Grocers, Hy-Vee and Kroger, in select markets.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS â Inspired People. Inspired Food.â¢
Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include SKIPPYÂ®, SPAMÂ®, HormelÂ® Natural ChoiceÂ®, ApplegateÂ®, Justin'sÂ®, WhollyÂ®, HormelÂ® Black LabelÂ®, ColumbusÂ® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three straight years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on Corporate Responsibility Magazine's "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" list for the 12th year in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement â Inspired People. Inspired Food.â¢ â to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

ABOUT SADLER'S SMOKEHOUSE
For over 65 years, Sadler's Smokehouse has been committed to providing premium, pit-smoked meats. Its mission is to continue to offer the finest quality products while maintaining integrity to its tradition and heritage. The company is located in Henderson, Texas.

Contact:
Media Relations
Hormel Foods
507-434-6352
[email protected]

Sadlers_Premiun_BBQ.jpg

SADLERS_texas_bbq_night.jpg

Sadlers_Smokehouse_New_Logo_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CG88212&sd=2021-05-27 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sadlers-smokehouse-introduces-authentic-ready-to-eat-pit-smoked-texas-barbeque-301299052.html

SOURCE Sadlerâs Smokehouse

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG88212&Transmission_Id=202105270800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG88212&DateId=20210527
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment