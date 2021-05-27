Two Stars Align in New Kellogg's® Little Debbie® Cosmic® Brownies Cereal

PR Newswire

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Hot off the heels of their first delicious collaboration, Kellogg and Little Debbie are joining forces to transform a classic childhood treat into cereal with new Kellogg'sÂ® Little DebbieÂ® CosmicÂ® Brownies Cereal.

Featuring crispy,Â brownie squares with cosmic rainbow pieces, each bite delivers the fudgy chocolate flavor of the iconic Little DebbieÂ® CosmicÂ® Brownies. Every nostalgia-evoking spoonful will bring your favorite galactic snack to breakfast for an out-of-this world experience!

"We are very excited to see one of our most loved Little Debbie product, Little DebbieÂ® CosmicÂ® Brownies, transformed into cereal by Kellogg," said Jeff Badger, vice president of marketing at McKee Foods. "The cereal delivers the flavor of Little DebbieÂ® CosmicÂ® Brownies in a fun new way. It is delicious in a bowl with milk, or straight out of the box as a snack."

Now cereal and brownie fans alike can experience Little DebbieÂ® CosmicÂ® Brownies in a variety of ways, from the original fudgy brownie topped with icing and colorful candy-coated chocolate pieces, to this exciting new cereal!Â

Kellogg'sÂ® Little DebbieÂ® CosmicÂ® Brownies Cereal is now available in stores nationwide and online at a suggested retail price of $3.99 for an 8.2-ounce box and $5.69 for a 13.2-ounce box. For more information, follow Kellogg on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and Little Debbie on Facebook, InstagramÂ and Twitter.

About the Little Debbie brand

McKee Foods' Little Debbie brand is America's No. 1 selling snack cake and is increasing its presence in the breakfast pastry and cookie categories. More than 138 billion Little DebbieÂ® snacks have been sold by retailers since 1960 in the United States and Canada. Every week, Little DebbieÂ® snacks are baked fresh and delivered from our bakeries to your communities â that's why they're so fresh tasting. Wholesale distributors, who are members of your communities, purchase these products from McKee Foods and sell them to local retailers, and ensure that the freshest products are available in your stores. In fact, you'll find our quality pledge and our guaranteed fresh date on every package. Visit littledebbie.com for more information. You can also find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include PringlesÂ®, Cheez-ItÂ®, Special KÂ®, Kellogg's Frosted FlakesÂ®, Pop-TartsÂ®, Kellogg's Corn FlakesÂ®, Rice KrispiesÂ®, EggoÂ®, Mini-WheatsÂ®, KashiÂ®, RXBARÂ®, MorningStar FarmsÂ® and more. Net sales in 2020 were approximately $13.8 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg'sÂ® Better DaysÂ purpose platform, we're helping to end hunger and are committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

