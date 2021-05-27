Barclays Adds Streaming Firm Pricing To MarketAxess' Live Markets Order Book

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Barclays Adds Streaming Firm Pricing To MarketAxess' Live Markets Order Book

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 27, 2021

NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX) today announced that Barclays (NYSE: BCS) has committed to become a dedicated market maker and is actively contributing streaming prices for US investment grade corporate bonds to the MarketAxess Live Marketsâ¢ order book for institutional credit markets.

marketaxcess_Logo.jpg

Leveraging the anonymous all-to-all Open Trading marketplace, Live Markets provides a single view of two-way, actionable prices for the most active US investment grade bonds, including recently issued debt, benchmark issues and news-driven securities. Live Markets gives institutional credit investors and dealers the ability to place resting live orders in the market and engage firm prices provided by dealers and investors with a single click. Barclays joins Goldman Sachs and another systematic dedicated market maker as a streaming liquidity provider in Live Markets.

Drew Mogavero, Co-Head of US Credit Trading at Barclays commented, "As the credit market evolves, exploring new ways to both provide and access liquidity is important.Â  We're committed to leveraging technology to service our customers and providing real-time, systematic liquidity to our customers on Live Markets is one way we can achieve that."

Justin Lada, Head of Global Credit Electronic Strategy at Barclays added, "We are excited to support new and innovative trading technologies, as it allows us to diversify our electronic offering to our clients.Â  We expect the firm, systematic execution and technological integration offered through Live Markets will lead to more workflow automation on the buy-side and sell-side."

Volume conducted via Open Trading reached a record $246.3 billion in the first quarter of 2021, up 20% from the same period the prior year, and represents 33% of MarketAxess' total global credit trading volumes.Â  The enhanced global liquidity offered through Open Trading drove estimated transaction cost savings* of $196 million for both liquidity takers and liquidity providers in the first quarter.Â  In a recent report from Greenwich Associates, all-to-all trading comprised 12% of US investment grade volume in 2020, with MarketAxess accounting for the majority of that activity through Open Trading.

Richard Schiffman, Head of Open Trading with MarketAxess, added, "We're excited to add Barclays to our growing community of dedicated liquidity providers in our Live Markets order book.Â  As a new innovation in the credit markets, a streaming order book requires commitment from all participants to succeed.Â  It's our belief that offering a diverse suite of trading protocols allows participants to engage with the market in the best way that meets their trading strategy and therefore drives greater market turnover."

*Estimated liquidity taker cost savings is defined as the difference between the winning price and the best disclosed dealer cover price. Estimated liquidity provider cost savings is defined as the difference between the winning price and then current Composite+ bid or offer level (offer if the provider is buying, bid if provider is selling) at the time of the inquiry.

About MarketAxess
MarketAxess operates a leading, institutional electronic trading platform delivering expanded liquidity opportunities, improved execution quality and significant cost savings across global fixed-income markets. A global network of over 1,800 firms, including the world's leading asset managers and institutional broker-dealers, leverages MarketAxess' patented trading technology to efficiently trade bonds. MarketAxess' award-winning Open Tradingâ¢ marketplace is regarded as the preferred all-to-all trading solution in the global credit markets, creating a unique liquidity pool for a broad range of credit market participants. Drawing on its deep data and analytical resources, MarketAxess provides automated trading solutions, market data products and a range of pre- and post-trade services.

MarketAxess is headquartered in New York and has offices in London, Amsterdam, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, San Francisco, SÃ£o Paulo, Hong Kong and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.marketaxess.com.

MarketAxess Media Relations Contacts:
Mary Sedarat
MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
+1 212 813 6355
[email protected]

Davis MacMillan
RF | Binder
+1 212 994 7509
[email protected]

Barclays Media Relations Contact:
Matt Scully
Barclays
TelÂ +1 212 526 7844
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY91835&sd=2021-05-27 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/barclays-adds-streaming-firm-pricing-to-marketaxess-live-markets-order-book-301300785.html

SOURCE MarketAxess

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY91835&Transmission_Id=202105270800PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY91835&DateId=20210527
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment