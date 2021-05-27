BNY Mellon Wealth Management Appoints Karen Wawrzaszek As Regional President in Washington DC

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â BNY Mellon Wealth Management named Karen Wawrzaszek as the new Regional President for the DC area. She succeeds Camille Alexander, who was appointed Head of Sales-Investor Solutions, BNY Mellon Wealth Management. Karen will lead the DC office and focus on client relationships, COI interactions, product, service and sales delivery. She brings extensive experience in the Family Office and Fiduciary space as well as Impact-oriented investing.Â She is a recognized thought leader in ESG, sustainable, and values-aligned investing strategies. Karen reports to Andy Paterson, Regional President of the Central Region.

Karen joins BNY Mellon Wealth Management from SBSB Financial Advisors, where she served as Head of Wealth Planning Strategy and Impact-oriented Investing. Prior to SBSB, Karen held senior positions at U.S. Trust, Pitcairn Family Office and Rockefeller Capital Management. With more than 20 years of experience in the wealth management industry, she leverages her expertise in impact investing, ESG, and endowment consulting to expand relationships and opportunities with clients on their journey to deploy capital.

"Karen brings deep relationships in the local DC community and formidable experience across Family Office, ESG, and responsible and impact-oriented investing," said Paterson. "Her extensive investment expertise and leadership experience are a welcome addition in helping the business to further grow the DC office as we expand client relationships with our Active Wealth offering."

Karen earned her bachelor's degree in Finance from Wichita State University and is a Certified Financial Planner.

She is an active member of the communityÂ and works with many non-profit organizations in the area. She has a passion for engaging the community around enterprise, philanthropy, and policy to effect change. Karen is the current investment chairwoman for The Meyer Foundation, an organization focused on strengthening the social and economic well-being of all. She also co-founded the Pomona Society, which convenes women in DC to activate around poverty alleviation.

ABOUT BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENTÂ

For more than two centuries, BNY Mellon Wealth Management has provided services to financially successful individuals and families, their family offices and business enterprises, planned giving programs, and endowments and foundations. It has $292 billion in total client assets, as of March 31, 2021, and an extensive network of offices in the U.S. and internationally. BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which delivers leading wealth advice across investments, banking, custody, and wealth and estate planning, conducts business through various operating subsidiaries of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. For more information, visitÂ www.bnymellonwealth.com Â or follow us on Twitter @BNYMellonWealth. A division of Wealth Management, BNY Mellon Investor Solutions includes the firm's institutional multi-asset solutions business. It has $29B in AUM/AUA as of March 31,Â 2021Â and is penetrating the rapidly growing OCIO market.Â Â Â

ABOUT BNY MELLONÂ

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries. As of March 31, 2021, BNY Mellon had $41.7 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $2.2 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available onÂ www.bnymellon.com . Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom atÂ www.bnymellon.com/newsroom Â for the latest company news.Â

