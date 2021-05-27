Logo
Alaska Airlines expands in Central America with new service to Belize

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Tickets available for purchase now starting at $199 one-way for nonstop flights from Los Angeles and Seattle to Belize City; service begins in November

PR Newswire

SEATTLE, May 27, 2021

SEATTLE, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking to escape to a new tropical destination from the West Coast? Alaska Airlines is expanding its horizons to the breathtaking beaches, idyllic islands and ancient culture of Belize beginning this fall.Â 

AS_Belize_Map.jpg

Seasonal service will operate four times a week between Los Angeles and Belize City (BZE), and twice weekly between Seattle and Belize City, beginning Nov. 19 â just in time for the holiday season. Fares between Los Angeles and Belize City start at $199, and $249 between Seattle and Belize City. Tickets are available for purchase now on alaskaair.com.

"Our guests are eager for more eco-friendly leisure destinations, especially as they get vaccinated, and we're ready to offer them terrific options," saidÂ Brett Catlin, vice president of network and alliances for Alaska Airlines. "BelizeÂ offers an unbeatable mix of sensational beaches, iconic cayes and rich heritage."

Start Date

End Date

City Pair

Departs

Arrives

Frequency

Aircraft

Nov. 19

May 23

LAX â BZE

11 a.m.

5:30 p.m.

M, W, F, Sa

737-800

Nov. 20

May 24

BZE â LAX

10 a.m.

1:30 p.m.

T, Th, Sa, Su

737-800

Nov. 19

May 21

SEA â BZE

8:30 a.m.

4:35 p.m.

F, Sa

737-800

Nov. 20

May 22

BZE â SEA

11 a.m.

3:55 p.m.

Sa, Su

737-800

Flight times based on local times

"Increased commercial air service is imperative to the success of Belize's tourism, and with these new West Coast connections, we are able to offer convenience and more availability to our guests looking for a unique getaway," said Belize's Minister of Tourism and Diaspora Relations, Hon. Anthony Mahler. "Alaska Airlines remains an important partner in accommodating the increased demand for service to our world-class destination â facilitating travel to Belize so that visitors can enjoy our tropical climate year-round, lush rainforests, mystical Mayan sites and celebrated authentic culture and cuisine."Â 

Belize will be the fourth country Alaska flies to from its West Coast hubs, joining Canada, Mexico and Costa Rica. Learn more about the incredible possibilities Belize has to offer on the Alaska Airlines Blog. For the latest on travel health and safety, the Belize Tourism BoardÂ has outlined the essential information travelers need to know.

International guests arriving in the U.S. can streamline their required COVID-19 documents using VeriFLY. The free and secure third-party app offers fliers expedited check-in and verification for their arrival to the U.S. to help provide confidence that they meet the entry requirements.

As flyers begin traveling again, Alaska remains committed to Next-Level CareÂ for its guests and employees â from clean planes to clean air in the cabin (with hospital-grade air filtration systems). Alaska also continues to enforce the federally mandated mask policy even for those who are fully vaccinated.

Alaska is a member of the oneworld global alliance. With oneworld and Alaska's additional airline partners,Â guests can fly to as many as 1,000 destinations around the world. Flyers can also earn and redeem miles with the airline's highly-acclaimedÂ Mileage Plan program.

About Alaska Airlines
Alaska Airlines and its regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. The airlineÂ emphasizesÂ Next-Level CareÂ for its guests, along with providing low fares, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. On March 31, 2021, Alaska became the 14thÂ member ofÂ oneworld. With the global alliance and Alaska Airlines' additional partners, guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 20 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska atÂ newsroom.alaskaair.comÂ andÂ blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).Â 

favicon.png?sn=SF91739&sd=2021-05-27 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alaska-airlines-expands-in-central-america-with-new-service-to-belize-301300321.html

SOURCE Alaska Airlines

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF91739&Transmission_Id=202105270800PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF91739&DateId=20210527
