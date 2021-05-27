83% Growth of Asian-Headed Households Hides Significant Inequality

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

83% Growth of Asian-Headed Households Hides Significant Inequality

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

While most signs point to housing gains, economic inequality among people from different Asian ethnic regions pose challenges to homeownership.

- In the two decades between 2000 to 2019, the number of Asian-headed households grew by 83%, far exceeding Latinx (74%) and Black (23%) household growth during the same time period.

- Asian homeownership rates have increased six percentage points in the same period, outpacing other racial and ethnic groups and closing the gap with the white homeownership rate.

- East and Southeast Asian groups have the highest homeownership rates, of more than 60%, while Pacific Islanders have a homeownership rate of just 43%.

PR Newswire

SEATTLE, May 27, 2021

SEATTLE, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â The number of Asian-headed households grew by 83% in the past two decades, far exceeding Latinx, Black, and white household growth. But that broad success masks major challenges to homeownership in the highly diverse community. New Zillow research reveals the reality the Asian-American population -- the smallest but fastest growing racial or ethnic group in the U.S. -- faces regarding homeownership and income inequality. Asian-Americans continue to grapple with a difficult immigration environment, unequal access to opportunity and disparate educational backgrounds, the same barriers to housing that many other racial and ethnic groups face in the country.

Asian-American homeownership rate rose six percentage points from 2000 to 2019 to 59%, outperforming the near-flat or falling rates of other racial and ethnic groups and narrowing the gap with the 71% white homeownership rate. At the same time, median household income of Asian-Americans is the highest across all racial or ethnic groups in the U.S., and Asian-owned home values are 3.7% higher than typical home values.

"Asian households are often upheld as an economic success story â high incomes, homeownership rates, and other positive metrics point to a relatively prosperous demographic. But this highly diverse group also has the highest level of income inequality, and housing characteristics across Asian ethnicities differ greatly," says Zillow economist Alexandra Lee. "As this population continues to grow â faster than any other racial or ethnic group â it will be crucial to recognize the disparities within the AAPI community to understand the opportunities and missed opportunities they are experiencing in the housing market."

The concentration of Asian households in more expensive coastal metros, such as New York, San Francisco, San Jose and Los Angeles, skew the median incomes and Asian-owned home values higher than the national average. However, Asian households are starting to shift away from these high-cost urban centers to more affordable metros, which may in turn boost homeownership rates and lower cost burdens, a trend likely to accelerate with the Great Reshuffling.

While most signs point toward prosperity, income inequality is rising most rapidly among Asian-Americans, and the income distribution among Asian households is currently the most unequal in the country. For example, in nearly half of the top 50 metro areas in the U.S., the typical Asian household income and Asian household poverty rates are higher than the metro median -- a juxtaposing truth illustrating the reality of the diverse economic standing.

Incomes and homeownership rates among Asian households vary greatly by ethnic regions. East and Southeast Asians have the highest homeownership rates of more than 60%, and median household incomes approaching $80,000, compared to the national median of $62,187. However, Pacific Islander homeownership rates are more in line with Black and Latinx rates, sitting at around 43% with a median household income of $65,000.

South Asians (including Indians, Pakistanis, Bangladeshis, Nepalese and Sri Lankans) have by far the highest incomes of any other regional group of over $110,000. However, despite high-income levels, South Asians have relatively low homeownership rates of 55%.

When ethnic regions are broken down even further, sharper disparities exist. Taiwanese have the highest homeownership rate at 69%, followed closely by Vietnamese (66%) and Japanese (65%). Most of those are East Asian groups, but other East Asian groups have the lowest homeownership rates -- just 30% of Mongolian-Americans own their homes.

The diverse motivations for immigration among the Asian community may help explain the wide-ranging economic situations. A vast majority of Asian-headed households are foreign-born (81%), and many Asian ethnicities are more likely to be moving to the U.S. for employment opportunities, about 21% compared to 14% of immigrants overall. On the other hand, a smaller share of Asian immigrants are refugees, potentially translating to relatively higher levels of poverty and lower incomes once in the U.S.

Asian Identity

Ethnic Region

Homeownership Rate

Median Income

Taiwanese

East Asian

69.2%

$100,149

Vietnamese

Southeast Asian

66.9%

$68,290

Japanese

East Asian

65.9%

$81,406

Chinese

East Asian

63.0%

$80,000

Filipino

Southeast Asian

62.2%

$94,961

Laotian

Southeast Asian

61.0%

$61,268

Thai

Southeast Asian

58.7%

$65,000

Fijian

Pacific Islander

56.4%

$82,511

Indonesian

Southeast Asian

55.2%

$78,180

Cambodian

Southeast Asian

55.0%

$65,288

Pakistani

South Asian

53.3%

$78,000

Hawaiian

Pacific Islander

51.7%

$66,153

Sri Lankan

South Asian

51.6%

$85,000

Hmong

Southeast Asian

51.1%

$66,003

Korean

East Asian

50.7%

$71,220

Guamanian/Chamorro

South Asian

44.2%

$75,537

Bangladeshi

Pacific Islander

44.2%

$58,018

Malaysian

Southeast Asian

44.1%

$76,077

Tongan

Pacific Islander

43.2%

$63,188

Burmese

Southeast Asian

42.3%

$43,160

Bhutanese

South Asian

36.5%

$51,945

Samoan

Pacific Islander

31.4%

$63,922

Nepalese

South Asian

31.1%

$54,638

Mongolian

East Asian

30.9%

$46,639

Methodology
This analysis relies on 2019 5-year sample American Community Survey data and the 2000 Census 5-percent sample, sourced from IPUMS. Data for whites, Blacks and Asians include single-race, non-Latinx respondents. Asians include Asian and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander respondents. Household race/ethnicity is defined by race/ethnicity of the householder. Breakdowns by AAPI region include the following detailed race categories:

  • East Asian: Chinese, Taiwanese, Japanese, Korean, Mongolian, Chinese and Japanese, Chinese and Korean
  • Southeast Asian: Filipino, Vietnamese, Cambodian, Hmong, Laotian, Thai, Burmese, Indonesian, Malaysian
  • South Asian: Asian Indian, Bangladeshi, Bhutanese, Pakistani, Sri Lankan, Nepalese
  • Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander: Hawaiian, Native Hawaiian or PI other race(s), Samoan, Tongan, Guamanian/Chamorro, Fijian, Pacific Islander, n.s.

About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z and ZG) is reimagining real estate to make it easier to unlock life's next chapter.

As the most-visited real estate website in the U.S., ZillowÂ® and its affiliates offer customers an on-demand experience for selling, buying, renting or financing with transparency and nearly seamless end-to-end service. Zillow OffersÂ® buys and sells homes directly in dozens of markets across the country, allowing sellers control over their timeline. Zillow Home Loansâ¢, our affiliate lender, provides our customers with an easy option to get pre-approved and secure financing for their next home purchase. Zillow recently launched Zillow Homes, Inc., a licensed brokerage entity, to streamline Zillow Offers transactions.

Zillow Group's affiliates and subsidiaries include ZillowÂ®, Zillow OffersÂ®, Zillow Premier AgentÂ®, Zillow Home Loansâ¢, Zillow Closing Servicesâ¢, Zillow Homes, Inc., TruliaÂ®, Out EastÂ®, StreetEasyÂ® and HotPadsÂ®. Zillow Home Loans, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS #10287 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org).

favicon.png?sn=SF92047&sd=2021-05-27 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/83-growth-of-asian-headed-households-hides-significant-inequality-301300621.html

SOURCE Zillow

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF92047&Transmission_Id=202105270800PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF92047&DateId=20210527
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment