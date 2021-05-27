Logo
Quanta Services to Participate in Several Institutional Investor Conferences in June

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Bernstein Strategic Decisions Virtual Conference

KeyBanc Capital Markets Industrials & Basic Materials Virtual Conference

Stifel Cross Sector Insight Virtual Conference

Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Virtual Conference

Vertical Research Partners Infrastructure Virtual Summit

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, May 27, 2021

HOUSTON, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Quanta Services, Inc. (

NYSE:PWR, Financial) announced today that company management will participate in several institutional investor conferences in June, including the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Virtual Conference, the KeyBanc Capital Markets Industrials & Basic Materials Virtual Conference, the Stifel Cross Sector Insight Virtual Conference, the Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Virtual Conference and the Vertical Research Partners Infrastructure Virtual Summit.Â 

quanta_services_logo.jpg

Bernstein Strategic Decisions Virtual Conference
Derrick Jensen, Chief Financial Officer, and Kip Rupp, Vice President â Investor Relations, will virtually meet with institutional investors during the conference on June 2, 2021.

KeyBanc Capital Markets Industrials & Basic Materials Virtual Conference
Derrick Jensen, Chief Financial Officer, and Kip Rupp, Vice President â Investor Relations, will virtually meet with institutional investors during the conference on June 3, 2021. Duke Austin, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Jensen will participate in a fireside chat hosted by KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Sean Eastman on the same day at 2:40 p.m. Eastern time, which will be broadcast live over the Internet. Live webcast links and archived replays of this presentation will be available in the "NewsÂ & Events" area of the Investor Relations Â section of Quanta's website (https://investors.quantaservices.com/news-events).

Stifel Cross Sector Insight Virtual Conference
Derrick Jensen, Chief Financial Officer, and Kip Rupp, Vice President â Investor Relations, will virtually meet with institutional investors during the conference on June 8, 2021. Duke Austin, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Jensen will also participate in a fireside chat hosted by Stifel analyst Noelle Dilts on the same day at 4:00 p.m. Eastern time, which will be broadcast live over the Internet. Live webcast links and archived replays of this presentation will be available in the "NewsÂ & Events" area of the Investor Relations section of Quanta's website (https://investors.quantaservices.com/news-events).

Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Virtual Conference
Kip Rupp, Vice President - Investor Relations, will virtually meet with institutional investors during the conference on June 9, 2021. Mr. Rupp will also participate in a fireside chat hosted by Baird analyst Andy Wittmann on the same day at 12:15 p.m. Eastern time. This fireside chat will only be available to Baird clients.

Vertical Research Partners Infrastructure Virtual Summit
Duke Austin, Chief Executive Officer, and Derrick Jensen, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Vertical Research Partners analyst Mike Dudas at 4:00 p.m. Eastern time on June 16. This fireside chat will only be available to Vertical Research Partners clients.

About Quanta Services
Quanta Services is a leading specialized contracting services company, delivering comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the utility, communications, pipeline, and energy industries. Quanta's comprehensive services include designing, installing, repairing and maintaining energy and communications infrastructure. With operations throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and select other international markets, Quanta has the manpower, resources and expertise to safely complete projects that are local, regional, national or international in scope. For more information, visit www.quantaservices.com.

Kip Rupp, CFA, IRC
Quanta Services, Inc.
(713) 341-7260

favicon.png?sn=DA91915&sd=2021-05-27 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quanta-services-to-participate-in-several-institutional-investor-conferences-in-june-301300562.html

SOURCE Quanta Services, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA91915&Transmission_Id=202105270700PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA91915&DateId=20210527
