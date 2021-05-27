United Airlines Names Edward 'Ted' Philip as Non-Executive Chairman of Its Board of Directors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

United Airlines Names Edward 'Ted' Philip as Non-Executive Chairman of Its Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, May 27, 2021

CHICAGO, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) today announced that Edward "Ted" Philip will assume the role of non-executive chairman of the board of directors. Philip has served as a United board member since 2016, and as lead director since May 2020. Philip brings nearly three decades of corporate leadership across several industries.

"Ted's storied career and leadership across the finance, technology and healthcare sectors have made him an invaluable member of the United board. His insights and financial expertise will be critical as we look ahead to United's 'return to new' and focus on becoming the global leader in aviation," said United CEO Scott Kirby. "I also want to express my gratitude to Oscar for his leadership and the groundwork he laid that enabled United to persevere through the most disruptive crisis in our history. He will be missed by the entire United team."

Philip succeeds Oscar Munoz, who has served as executive chairman of the board of directors since May 2020, when he assumed the role and committed to serving in it for one year.

Philip previously served as the chief operating officer of Partners in Health, a global non-profit healthcare organization providing medical services to people in underserved communities around the world. Prior to joining Partners in Health, Philip served as managing general partner at Highland Consumer Fund. He was also one of the founding members of the internet search company, Lycos, Inc. During his tenure with Lycos, Philip held the positions of president, chief operating officer and chief financial officer at different times. Before joining Lycos, he spent time as the vice president of finance for The Walt Disney Company and several years in investment banking.

"I'm honored to be named non-executive chairman of United and am looking forward to continuing to work with the strongest leadership team in the industry," Philip said. "I am eager to work with the United team to deliver value to all of our key stakeholders, and I thank Oscar for his leadership, especially his tremendous contributions this past year as executive chairman, and throughout his successful tenure as CEO."

Philip currently serves on the board of directors of Hasbro, Inc. and BRP, Inc. Mr. Philip received a Bachelor of Science in economics and mathematics from Vanderbilt University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

About United

United's shared purpose is "Connecting People. Uniting the World." For more information, visit united.com, follow @United on Twitter and Instagram or connect on Facebook. The common stock of UAL is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

united_airlines_logo_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CG91522&sd=2021-05-27 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-airlines-names-edward-ted-philip-as-non-executive-chairman-of-its-board-of-directors-301300511.html

SOURCE United Airlines

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG91522&Transmission_Id=202105270800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG91522&DateId=20210527
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment