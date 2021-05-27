Logo
Forrester Announces Full Conference Agenda For CX North America Live Virtual Experience

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

CX improvements drive growth through increasing customer loyalty

PR Newswire

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 27, 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ForresterÂ (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced the full conference agenda for itsÂ CX North AmericaÂ live virtualÂ experience to be held June 7â9, 2021. A must-attend conference that brings together customer experience (CX), B2B, and B2C marketers and analytics practitioners, this year's agenda will focus on helping businesses shape their customer journeys to drive future business growth. In addition to unveiling new research, the event will feature Leslie Odom, Jr.,Â aÂ Tony and Grammy Award-winning artist, and a performance by Andy Grammer,Â an award-winning, multiplatinum singer, songwriter, and record producer.

Exceptional customer experiences that outpace customer expectations and create differentiation for brands often require a deep transformation toward a new mindset and a new way of operating. CX North America will equip leaders with actionable advice on how to justify greater CX investment while demonstrating the value and influence of CX initiatives. According to Forrester's Customer Experience Index (CX Indexâ¢) data, when customers have a better experience, their intentions to stay with a brand longer, buy more from that brand, and recommend that brand to others all increase. In fact, brandsÂ that excel inÂ CXÂ increase revenue at twice the rateÂ ofÂ brands that don't. This year's event will zero in on the art and science of leveraging data to develop a positive customer journey, how to support and enhance that journey through strategic integration with data and analytics, and how to transform business and customers' experience.

Noteworthy sessions at CX North America include:

  • The Customer Obsession Advantage: This session will provide insight into how leaders can apply Forrester's customer-obsessed operating model to their resources, priorities, and constraints; how to build the right roadmap to customer obsession for their company; and ways to inspire employees to develop customer-obsessed habits.
  • It Takes Hard Data And Soft Power To Ensure CX Success: This session will outline six priorities CX leaders should focus on to create a consistent, high-quality customer experience that aligns with their firm's expression of customer obsession. CX leaders who succeed at these priorities will drive customer loyalty, deliver business results, and justify greater investment in CX.
  • Prepare For The Customer Renaissance: The pandemic has caused intensified consumer empowerment and self-reliance. This session will share insights into how brands can keep pace with empowered customers and what CMOs will need to do to pull ahead in the coming years.
  • Solve Customer Mysteries With Quantitative And Qualitative Investigation: This session will explore how companies are applying quantitative and qualitative methods together to gain a better understanding of their customers â who their customers are, how they behave, what motivates them, and how they feel about their experiences.
  • Design Lessons From A Pandemic Year: One of the six competencies of customer experience is experience design. Good design can spark positive perceptions in customers' interactions with a brand and lead to outstanding experiences. This session will share insights on how CX leaders can establish, scale, and evolve their design practice.

"The pandemic forced brands across industries to change their approach to customer experience on the fly," said Melissa Parrish, VP, group director at Forrester and host of CX North America. "However, they are not out of the woods yet. If businesses are to emerge from this global crisis, they must build experiences that help them empathetically engage with their customers, building a well of CX equity to ultimately bolster customer loyalty. At CX North America, we will help companies craft a disciplined approach to envisioning, designing, and delivering a consistently high-quality experience."

Resources:

About Forrester
Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We help leaders across technology, marketing, customer experience, product, and sales functions use customer obsession to accelerate growth. Through Forrester's proprietary research, consulting, and events, leaders from around the globe are empowered to be bold at work â to navigate change and put their customers at the center of their leadership, strategy, and operations. Our unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 675,000 consumers, business leaders, and technology leaders worldwide; rigorous and objective research methodologies, including Forrester Waveâ¢ evaluations; over 52 million real-time feedback votes; and the shared wisdom of our clients. To learn more, visit Forrester.com.

Media Contact:
Amanda Chordas
Public Relations
Forrester Research, Inc.
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NE91639&sd=2021-05-27 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forrester-announces-full-conference-agenda-for-cx-north-america-live-virtual-experience-301300303.html

SOURCE Forrester

