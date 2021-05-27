Logo
Landsea Homes Closes on 193 Additional Homesites at North Copper Canyon

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

â¢ High-quality and comfortable homes at attainable price points

â¢ Landsea Homes has sold 627 homes at North Copper Canyon since 2018

PR Newswire

SURPRISE, Ariz., May 27, 2021

SURPRISE, Ariz., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company"), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today that it has closed on 193 additional homesites at North Copper Canyon in Surprise, Arizona.

Landsea_Logo.jpg

"New homebuyers have really responded to our offerings in the Surprise submarket, and we're looking forward to extending our presence at North Copper Canyon for years to come," said Kaylee Smith, Arizona Division President, Landsea Homes. "We've experienced incredible success with 627 homes sold since we entered North Copper Canyon in 2018. Buyers appreciate our modern, spacious, and high-quality homes at attainable price points."

This collection of 193 new homesites at North Copper Canyon will consist of one-and two-story single-family homes with 14 distinctive floor plans. Homes will offer options for two to five bedrooms, and exciting storage opportunities with up to five car garages.

Surprise is located in the northwest Phoenix Metropolitan area, just 45 minutes from Downtown Phoenix and the Sky Harbor International Airport. It's one of the 10 largest cities in Arizona, and residents and visitors enjoy the small-town feel with big-city amenities. Residents will be able to take in the beauty of the nearby White Tank Mountains and Lake Pleasant regional parks.

North Copper Canyon's proximity to major expressways, including the new Loop 303, offers convenient access to major shopping at Surprise Village Shopping Center and the Marketplace at Prasada, as well as regional offices for well-known companies including American Express, Intel Corporation, Honeywell and Mastech Digital.

Construction is underway and sales are expected to commence in spring 2022.

Landsea Homes also acquired 476 single-family homes last September at Sunrise Ranch in Surprise. Home sales are expected to begin for that community this summer.

For more information about Landsea Homes, visit http://www.landseahomes.com.

About Landsea Homes Corporation

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA)Â is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Newport Beach, CA that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County.

An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to "Live in Your Element." Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live â in a home created especially for them.Â 

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes' High Performance Homes are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by AppleÂ®. Homes include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.Â 

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

For more information on Landsea Homes, visit: www.landseahomes.com.Â 

favicon.png?sn=LA92120&sd=2021-05-27 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/landsea-homes-closes-on-193-additional-homesites-at-north-copper-canyon-301300664.html

SOURCE Landsea Homes

