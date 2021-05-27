A Trio of Low Forward Price-Earnings Ratio Stock Picks

Investors may want to consider the following securities, as their forward price-earnings ratios are lower than the S&P 500's historical average of 15. The projections of future earnings are based on data from Morningstar analysts.

Discover Financial Services

The first stock that makes the cut is Discover Financial Services ( DFS, Financial), a Riverwoods, Illinois-based provider of credit services.

Discover Financial Services has a forward price-earnings ratio of 9.47 (versus the industry median of 12.33), which results from Wednesday's closing price of $115.46 per share and analyst expectations for net earnings per share of approximately $12.19 for the next full fiscal year.

The stock has risen by 133.4% over the past year for a market capitalization of $35.20 billion and a 52-week range of $45.40 to $121.43.

GuruFocus has assigned a rating of 3 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a rating of 6 out of 10 for its profitability.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend an overweight median rating for this stock with an average price target of $117.94 per share.

Suncor Energy Inc

The second stock that makes the cut is Suncor Energy Inc ( SU, Financial), a Canadian petroleum and gas integrated operator with mineral activities in the U.S. and internationally.

Suncor Energy Inc has a forward price-earnings ratio of 12.35, which derives from Wednesday's closing price of $23.08 per share and analyst expectations for earnings of approximately $1.87 per share for the next full fiscal year.

The stock has grown by 32.42% over the past year for a market capitalization of $34.93 billion and a 52-week range of $10.67 to $24.34.

GuruFocus has assigned a rating of 4 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a rating of 6 out of 10 for its profitability.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of overweight with an average price target of $27.74 per share for this stock.

ArcelorMittal SA

The third stock that makes the cut is ArcelorMittal SA ( MT, Financial), a Luxembourg-based global steel producing company with operating activities in the Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia.

ArcelorMittal SA has a forward price-earnings ratio of 6.44 (versus the industry median of 9.64), which derives from Wednesday's closing price of $31.05 per share and analyst expectations for earnings of approximately $4.89 per share for the next full fiscal year.

The stock has risen by 215.23% over the past year for a market capitalization of $33 billion and a 52-week range of $9.47 to $33.95.

GuruFocus has assigned a rating of 6 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a rating of 4 out of 10 for its profitability.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of buy and have established an average price target of $39.01 per share for the stock.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership