ONE Gas, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer announces Retirement

TULSA, Okla., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â On May 25, 2021, ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) announced via a Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission the retirement of its president and chief executive officer, Pierce H Norton II, effective June 27, 2021.Â Commensurate with Mr. Norton's retirement date, he will also resign as a director of the ONE Gas Board of Directors.Â Mr. Norton has accepted the role of president and chief executive officer of ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE) effective on June 28, 2021.

"Since the formation of ONE Gas in 2014, we have focused on executing our mission, vision and strategic plan with the guidance of our core values. The result is a culture that creates value for all stakeholders and is built to appropriately and effectively navigate leadership change.Â I have been extremely fortunate to have been surrounded by a strong executive team the last seven years and to have worked alongside our 3,700 talented and dedicated employees," said Pierce Norton outgoing president and chief executive officer of ONE Gas. The company is well positioned for continued growth and sustainability under new leadership," Norton added.

"I want to thank Pierce for his leadership and organizational development efforts since the startup of ONE Gas. With him as CEO, the company has created a lasting culture built upon our core values and a strong sustainable business model," said John W. Gibson, Chairman of the Board of ONE Gas.

The Corporate Governance Committee, led by Eduardo Rodriguez, has already begun taking the necessary actions to recommend Mr. Norton's replacement to the Board of Directors.Â Due to the board's established succession planning process which has been an ongoing and continuous part of the board's oversight, the board anticipates a decision and an announcement within a few weeks.

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) is a 100-percent regulated natural gas utility, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OGS." ONE Gas is included in the S&Pâ¯MidCapâ¯400 Index and is one of the largest natural gas utilities in the United States.Â

Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ONE Gas provides a reliable and affordable energy choice to more than 2.2 million customers in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Its divisions include Kansas Gas Service, the largest natural gas distributor in Kansas; Oklahoma Natural Gas, the largest in Oklahoma; and Texas Gas Service, the third largest in Texas, in terms of customers.

