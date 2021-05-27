Logo
Blue Prism Earns 2021 Great Place to Work Certification™

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LONDON and AUSTIN Texas, May 27, 2021

LONDON and AUSTIN Texas, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Blue PrismÂ® is proud to be Certifiedâ¢ by Great Place to Work. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Blue Prism.

Great Place to WorkÂ® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

With offices across the globe, Blue Prism was recognized as a Great Place to Work for each country entered into the program - Australia, the United Kingdom, Japan, Singapore, and the US.

"Great Place to Work Certificationâ¢ isn't something that comes easily â it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,"Â said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Blue Prism is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

"I'd like to thank the whole Blue Prism team for this result and appreciate the recognition globally," said Blue Prism Chairman and CEO, Jason Kingdon. "As a company we are ambitious about building and creating the best working environment that we can. We are very much evolving and know we have some way to go and the survey results highlight this. The work continues, with much more to follow."

At Blue Prism, we empower employees across the world to create, deliver, innovate and do great things. Our own employees embody our rich culture built on ambition, innovation, collaboration and dedication, and they thrive in an environment that inspires independent thinking, innovation and flexibility to succeed on their own terms. We understand that supporting each other, celebrating our diversity, championing work/life balance makes us stronger as a business and good stewards in the communities we serve.

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

WE'RE HIRING!

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page.

Notes to editors:Â Â 

Blue Prism is a global leader inÂ enterprise robotic process automation (RPA) andÂ intelligent automation, transforming the way work is done. We have over 2,000 customers in over 170 countries and 70 industry verticals, 30%Â inÂ the Forbes Global 2,000,Â creating value with new ways of working by unlocking efficiencies and returning millions of hours of work back into their businesses.Â Our enterprise digitalÂ robots offer high-scale automation that is secure, smart, accessible to all, enabling centrally managed human and digital workforces of the future and freeing up humans to re-imagine work.Â To learn more visitÂ www.blueprism.comÂ and follow us on TwitterÂ @blue_prismÂ and onÂ LinkedInÂ 

Â© 2021 Blue Prism Limited. "Blue Prism", the "Blue Prism" logo and Prism device are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Blue Prism Limited and its affiliates. All Rights Reserved.Â 

favicon.png?sn=DA90833&sd=2021-05-27 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-prism-earns-2021-great-place-to-work-certification-301299859.html

SOURCE Blue Prism

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA90833&Transmission_Id=202105270847PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA90833&DateId=20210527
