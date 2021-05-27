Logo
SS&C Announces Modernized Platform for Global Recordkeeping, SS&C Lyric

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Cloud-native platform future-proofs operations for asset managers, broker-dealers, retirement recordkeepers and superannuation providers

PR Newswire

WINDSOR, Conn., May 27, 2021

WINDSOR,Â Conn., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.Â (Nasdaq:Â SSNC) today announced the launch of SS&C Lyric, a new operating platform for its global businesses servicing asset managers, broker-dealers, retirement recordkeepers and superannuation providers. Lyric enables SS&C clients to leverage a modern, cloud-based environment encompassing customizable user experiences, rapidly deployable microservices, event-driven integration and a leading-edge data platform. Core tenets of Lyric are 24x7 availability, global real-time data transparency and end-user configuration and personalization.

SSC_Logo.jpg

"We are pleased to introduce Lyric, the next generation of SS&C's industry-leading global recordkeeping solution. This transformation initiative will revolutionize how we service our clients and their underlying investors, advisors and industry partners," said Nick Wright, General Manager of SS&C Global Investor and Distribution Solutions. "Among many exciting new features, Lyric incorporates state-of-the-art user portals and completely reimagines data visualization and reporting to provide a robust and scalable foundation for the future."Â 

SS&C's migration onto the Lyric platform is underway across its suite of global recordkeeping solutions. Enhanced functionality will be implemented iteratively without requiring a conversion from existing recordkeeping platforms.Â 

Learn more about SS&C Lyric here.

About SS&C

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

SOURCE: SS&C

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

Follow SS&C on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

favicon.png?sn=NY91853&sd=2021-05-27 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ssc-announces-modernized-platform-for-global-recordkeeping-ssc-lyric-301300786.html

SOURCE SS&C

