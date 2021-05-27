Logo
Hydro Flask Partners with Girl Scouts of the USA For Girl Scouts Love The Outdoors Challenge

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Brand will donate $100,000 and over $265,000 in reusable insulated gear to get girls outside this season

PR Newswire

BEND, Ore., May 27, 2021

BEND, Ore., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Hydro Flask, an award-winning leader in high-performance, insulated stainless steel flasks and a Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) brand, is excited to announce its sponsorship of Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA). Hydro Flask will invest $100,000 in the national Girl Scouts Love the Outdoors Challenge through its award-winning giving program Parks For All, with the goal of getting more than 25,000 girls outside this summer and helping to build future leaders of the outdoors.

Camp17_UT_LM_22703.jpg

"We're proud to champion the next generation of strong, adventurous girls outdoors through this great partnership."

Hydro Flask will also contribute over $265,000 worth of reusable insulated products to GSUSA for staff and volunteers to use as they prepare girls to learn new skills and build confidence in the outdoors, all while helping to reduce single-use plastics.

Sponsored by Hydro Flask, the Girl Scouts Love the Outdoors Challenge incentivizes girls to earn a new patch by completing a required number of fun outdoor activities based on their grade level (K-12) â from creating a poster on how to use less single-use plastics to meditating outside for ten minutes. The national program kicks off the last week of May and ends with Girl Scouts Love State Parks Weekend September 11-12, 2021.

"We're proud to champion the next generation of strong, adventurous girls in the outdoors through this great partnership," said Hydro Flask Director of Marketing Yiorgos Makris. "The Girl Scouts Love the Outdoors Challenge is a perfect alignment of Hydro Flask's values and our commitment through Parks For All to improveÂ equityÂ in outdoor access.Â Teaming up with Girl Scouts of the USA to connect thousands of girls to nature while building future leaders of the outdoors is going to be the highlight of our summer."Â 

This year marks the fifth anniversary of Hydro Flask's Parks for All giving program, supporting the development, maintenance, restoration and accessibility of public lands and green spaces globally. Since launching in 2017, Parks for All has contributed over $1.9 millionÂ globallyÂ and nearly 60,000 bottles toÂ overÂ 120 non-profits, working toÂ ensure public lands and green spaces are more equitable, accessible and welcoming for all.

"We are thrilled to have Hydro Flask sponsor our annual Girl Scouts Love the Outdoors Challenge. Girl Scouts can participate in up to fifty fun, sustainably-focused activities that include visiting state and national parks, planting trees and ending single-use plastic waste in our green places," said Amanda Daly, Director of National Outdoor Strategy, Girl Scouts of the USA. "Hydro Flask's inclusive brand mission to inspire happier, healthier and more sustainable lives outside also deeply resonates with the Girl Scouts Love the Outdoors Challenge. Through this sponsorship, Hydro Flask is supporting our shared goal of getting thousands more girls outside."

"Summer is the perfect time to celebrate our love of the outdoors â and all the physical, mental and social benefits that result from being immersed in nature," said Indigo Teiwes, Director of Corporate Responsibility for Helen of Troy's Housewares Division. "More than 41,000 people have spent 375,000 hours experiencing the joy of time outside through Parks for All programs. We're thrilled to now count thousands of Girl Scouts among our participants through this season's fun challenge."

To learn more about the Girl Scouts Love the Outdoors Challenge sponsored by Hydro Flask, please visit http://www.girlscouts.org/OutdoorsChallenge.

We are Girl Scouts of the USA
We're 2.5 million strongâmore than 1.7 million girls and 750,000 adults who believe in the power of every G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader) â¢ to change the world. Our extraordinary journey began more than 100 years ago with the original G.I.R.L., Juliette Gordon "Daisy" Low. On March 12, 1912, in Savannah, Georgia, she organized the very first Girl Scout troop, and every year since, we've honored her vision and legacy, building girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. We are the preeminent leadership development organization for girls. And with programs from coast to coast and across the globe, Girl Scouts offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure, and success. To volunteer, reconnect, donate, or join, visitÂ www.girlscouts.org.

About Hydro Flask
Hydro FlaskÂ® delivers the promise of go-anywhere gear that elevates outdoorÂ adventures. A pioneer in color design and insulation innovation in the hydration category, Hydro FlaskÂ createdÂ the number one-selling water bottle that delivers the perfect temperature for active, on-the go consumers. Founded in 2009 in Bend, Oregon, the brand is on a mission to inspireÂ healthier, happier lives outdoors withÂ two simple words: Let's Go!Â Today, Hydro Flask is committed to making good changes for good reasons - from combatting single-use plastics through the brand's #RefillForGood initiative, to the award-winning giving program Parks for All, which has contributed over $1.9 millionÂ globallyÂ toÂ overÂ 120 non-profitsÂ working toÂ ensure public lands and green spaces are more equitable, accessible and welcoming for all.Â Learn moreÂ about Hydro Flask atÂ www.hydroflask.com.

About Helen of Troy Limited
Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) is a leading global consumer products company offering creative solutions for its customers through a strong portfolio of well-recognized and widely-trusted brands, including OXO, Hydro Flask, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Hot Tools and Drybar.Â  We sometimes refer to these brands as our Leadership Brands.Â  All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy Limited (or its subsidiaries) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors.

For more information about Helen of Troy, please visit www.helenoftroy.com.

CentralPark17_3627.jpg

Movement_Servicemark_black_green_2021.jpg

Hydro_Flask_ParksForAll_Lockup1_Black_1200x1500_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CL91654&sd=2021-05-27 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hydro-flask-partners-with-girl-scouts-of-the-usa-for-girl-scouts-love-the-outdoors-challenge-301300344.html

SOURCE Hydro Flask

