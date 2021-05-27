Urbanimmersive Announces its 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results

PR Newswire

SAINT-HUBERT,Â QC, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -Â Urbanimmersive Inc. ("Urbanimmersive," the "Company" or "UI") ( TSXV:UI, Financial) (OTCQB: UBMRF) today announced select financial results and presents business highlights for its the second quarter of 2021 ended March 31, 2021. The financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") can be viewed on SEDAR atÂ https://www.sedar.com/.

HIGHLIGHTS

For its second quarter of 2021, the Company generated revenues of $982k , an increase of 10.2% compared to Q2-20;

, an increase of 10.2% compared to Q2-20; During this quarter, the balance of the convertible debentures outstanding of a nominal value of $3.07m were converted into common shares, for a cumulative amount converted of $4.5m since the beginning of the fiscal year;

were converted into common shares, for a cumulative amount converted of since the beginning of the fiscal year; As at March 31, 2021 , the Company's cash position totaled $2.56m , a significant increase of $1.84m compared to the previous quarter and totaled nearly $4.0m in early April 2021 , following the closing of a $3.0m private placement;

, the Company's cash position totaled , a significant increase of compared to the previous quarter and totaled nearly in early , following the closing of a private placement; During the quarter, the Company launched its innovative interactive 3D tour solution, UiMeet3D, as well as a version 2.0 of its UI Capture mobile application. The Company has also filed a first patent application for UiMeet3D;

During the quarter, the Company began selling its first annual licenses in the security market (ref. police and fire departments) for the use of its immersive 3D tours;

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION



Three-month period ended March 31,

2021 Three-month period ended March 31,

2020 Six-month period ended March 31,

2021 Six-month period ended March 31,

2020

In thousands $ In thousands $ In thousands $ In thousands $ Gross Merchant Volume (GMV) * 2,582 2,203 4,907 3,795









Revenues 982 890 1,880 1,492 COGS and direct charges 267 194 559 225 Gross margin Â (before amortization) 664 697 1,231 1,268 Amortization 158 131 332 280 Operating expenses 595 619 1,121 1,175 EBITDA** 69 54 144 70 Other expenses *** 461 227 1,660 424 Net income (loss) (551) (308) (1,882) (638) Basic net income (loss) per share (0.01) (0.00) (0.02) (0.01)

* GMV represents the value of all transactions performed by merchants using Urbanimmersive's business solutions for invoicing and/or collecting payments for their services ** Q1-21 EBITDA adjusted for subsidiary setup costs ($17k) and legal fees incurred for the Company' listing on OTCQB ($17k). *** The increase in other expenses is mainly explained by the non-recurring adjustment required to the theoretical interests and fair values of embedded derivatives on convertible debentures upon conversion into shares for a net adjustment of $549k for Q2-21 and $1,599k for the first 6 months of the current fiscal year.

ACHIEVEMENTS

"During the quarter, we had to navigate once again in a particularly difficult economic environment with the number of real estate transactions down significantly (-50%) while compared to same period last year and which is largely attributable to the current health crisis. In this seller market, many transactions are even completed before being listed, meaning no virtual tours are produced. In that context, we are proud to have been able to deliver those results and very encouraged about our future, in particular with the strong growth observed recently in the use of our immersive 3D tours and floor plans services and our positioning on the market, while expecting a return to normal in real estate activities later this year.

Although confinement measures and the scarcity of real estate transactions temporarily affect our results, the current health crisis has accelerated significantly the adoption and use of virtual environments in many markets (e.g. residential and commercial real estate, retail, asset management, industrial, security, etc.) and lead us to believe that the future of Urbanimmersive is very promising in the medium and long term. The support of strategic investors who have decided to participate in our recent private placement or to convert their debentures provides further validation of our business and our game plan.

In addition, the fact of having solidified our financial position through the conversion into shares of $4.5m convertible debentures and the closing of a $3.0m private placement gives us the flexibility to accelerate the commercialization of our new innovative products and be more active looking at some strategic opportunities", said Simon BÃ©dard, Chief Financial Officer of Urbanimmersive.

"This very important quarter set the foundations for new growth drivers and sources of recurring income for our Company. First, we anticipate that our unique interactive 3D tours (UiMeet3D), for which demand is already very strong, will be able to be used very soon in many business segments, in particular by real estate agents and retailers. The announcement of our first contracts to offer immersive 3D tours as an annual license in new markets such as the security market also confirms all the competitive advantages and potential of our solutions in such environments and should contribute to increase our recurring revenues and diversify our operations. Our preliminary agreement with Prospect Software should also allow us to expand our activities more quickly with major players in the real estate space. Those key milestones, our recent progress in product development, our solid financial position and our strategic positioning allow us to look to the future with great optimism", said Ghislain Lemire, President and CEO of Urbanimmersive.

The Company has also issued 286,302 shares at a price of $0.165 to some Officers and employees as variable compensation covering the most recent quarter.

